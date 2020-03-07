🔥Liverpool analysis: Big Fabinho call awaits, defensive 'weakness' exploited again🔥

Liverpool fans of a nervous disposition could really have done without that early Bournemouth goal.

This is a fanbase bearing 30 years’ worth of Premier League title-chasing scars, and so it doesn’t take much to set off the catastrophising.

Those who had resisted such fatalism following three defeats in the last four were no doubt reconsidering their stance after Callum Wilson’s controversial opener.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp and his players are made of sterner stuff, as they showed in winning 2-1 here.

It wasn’t exactly comfortable against opponents fighting for their top-flight lives, but all that truly mattered after a difficult recent run was getting the points on the board.

A truer test of the Reds’ recovery can wait until Wednesday, when Atletico Madrid will arrive on Merseyside no doubt demanding a better performance in exchange for Champions League progress.

Big call on Fabinho awaits

Although they came out on top regardless today, Liverpool’s sloppiness in the centre of the park will not have got unnoticed by Klopp.

Neither will Fabinho’s contribution to the fragility that marred the Reds’ performance in that area, which is something of a recurring theme in recent games.

The Brazilian has been nowhere near his best since returning from an ankle injury in mid-January, and seems to be struggling to play himself back into form.

So, can he be trusted to take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a game that won’t allow the hosts to carry any passengers?

Fabinho only narrowly got away with being second to the ball and loose in his passing against Bournemouth, but it is unlikely that Diego Simeone’s men will be as forgiving.

With Jordan Henderson pushing to return against the Spaniards and Georginio Wijnaldum also capable in that holding role, Klopp must now decide whether his No.3 is worth the risk.

Salah reaches another goalscoring milestone

Mohamed Salah evidenced his genius in front of goal as he finished off a far-from-perfect Sadio Mane pass in the first half at Anfield.

And it was a strike that held significance beyond simply teeing Liverpool up to move a step closer to their Premier League title dream.

The Egyptian has now reached 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since joining the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

The last man to achieve that feat for the Merseyside club? Michael Owen, a man who certainly knew where the back of the net was.

Liverpool’s right side targeted again

If things carry on like this until the rest of the season, Virgil van Dijk might start getting bored.

The Dutchman’s role in recent Liverpool games has been seriously reduced, with the opposition doing all they can to target his partner instead.

Here, Callum Wilson got plenty of joy out of his England colleague Joe Gomez in the first half, dominating him aerially and threatening in behind as part of a pattern of play that has become familiar of late.

Olivier Giroud did much the same for Chelsea in midweek, while it was Dejan Lovren getting the rough treatment in the absence of Gomez at Watford prior to that – and with far too much success.

Of course, Van Dijk aside, no player would find it easy when being targeted in that manner, and so Gomez and even Lovren should not be judged too harshly.

But Klopp will not be happy that the second balls from these challenges are being so easily swept up the opposition, and must find a way to protect that channel better in time for Atletico Madrid’s visit.