🔥Live updates: Super Tuesday primary elections🔥

Voters in 14 states will be voting in primaries on Tuesday, March 3, commonly known as “Super Tuesday.” American Samoa and Democrats abroad, which represents Americans living outside of the U.S., are also holding caucuses today.More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs — over 30% of all the pledged delegates available — making it one of the most important days of the primary season. Only 155 delegates are awarded in the first four voting contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. There are five Democratic candidates left in the race: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard. Sanders is the front-runner in the race so far, having won the popular vote in Iowa and then decisive victories in New Hampshire and Nevada. But Biden pulled out a big victory in South Carolina, winning nearly 50% of the vote, and on the eve of Super Tuesday, he received the endorsement of three former opponents, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke, in a show of unity for moderates.How to watch Super Tuesday results The delegate count going into Super Tuesday shows Sanders with 56 delegates, Biden with 54 delegates and Warren with 8 delegates. Pete Buttigieg had 26 delegates before dropping out Sunday, and Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out Monday, had 7. Polls will start to close at 7 p.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. ET, when polls close in California.