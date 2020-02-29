🔥Live updates: South Carolina primary election🔥

Voting is underway in South Carolina’s pivotal primary, the last primary before Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping for his first 2020 win and Senator Bernie Sanders has momentum from his victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, and his popular vote lead in Iowa. The state is seen as a bellwether for Democrats, since black voters, considered crucial for the party’s victory in November, make up a majority of the Democratic party electorate in the state.A Monmouth University poll published Thursday showed Biden back with a 20-point lead — 36% to Sanders’ 16%, and Tom Steyer at 15%. This week, Biden won the key endorsement of congressman James Clyburn, the third highest ranking Democrat in the House and one of the most powerful forces in South Carolina politics.Elizabeth Warren, who has spent 22 days in the state over 15 visits, needs a strong finish. But the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker has her in a distant fourth place behind Steyer, with just 12% of the vote.Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are both polling in single digits, a bad sign for campaigns that have struggled with African-American voters. Mike Bloomberg will not be on the ballot until the Super Tuesday states on March 3. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

2:00 PM

South Carolina’s open Democratic primary means Republicans can vote, too

When South Carolina voters cast their votes in the state’s Democratic primary, registered Republicans will also be able to show up and vote. The state’s primaries are open, which means all registered South Carolina voters can participate in either party’s primary regardless of political affiliation. Some South Carolina Republicans and Tea Party activists are encouraging Republican voters to participate in Saturday’s contest. Karen Martin, organizer of the Spartanburg Tea Party, is leading Trump 229 (229 for February 29th), an effort that’s using social media and word-of-mouth to encourage Republicans to vote for Bernie Sanders on Saturday. The Republican Party announced in September that it would join a list of other states that would not hold a presidential primary this year. Historically, the South Carolina GOP also didn’t hold primaries when Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush were incumbents in 1984 and 2004, respectively. Read more on what an open primary means here.

1:59 PM

“This race is certainly Joe Biden’s to lose here in South Carolina,” says CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns

Democratic candidates make final pitches in South Carolina as Biden leads polls

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday had Biden with a 20-point lead in South Carolina. The former vice president considers the state his “firewall” amid his early-state losses, but Sanders has momentum going into the South Carolina primary.

1:58 PM

Who has spent the most time in South Carolina?

Here’s a breakdown of each candidate’s time in the state:JOE BIDENTime in state: 24 days, 11 visitsStaff numbers: 60+Office numbers: 7 (Charleston, Columbia (2), Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Rock Hill)BERNIE SANDERSTime in state: 23 days, 12 visitsStaff numbers: 63 (+2 consultants)Office numbers: 9 (Columbia, Florence, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, Aiken, Orangeburg, Rock Hill, Beaufort, Greenville)TOM STEYERTime in state:23 days, 10 visitsStaff numbers: 102Office numbers: 4 field offices (Columbia, Charleston, Orangeburg, and Greenville)ELIZABETH WARRENTime in state: 22 days, 15 visitsStaff numbers: 40+Office numbers: 11 field officesPETE BUTTIGIEGTime in state: 21 days, 10 visitsStaff numbers: 55 paid staffersOffice numbers: 6 offices (Charleston, 2 in Columbia, Beaufort, Rock Hill, and Horry County) TULSI GABBARDTime in state: 18 days, 8 visitsStaff numbers: Estimated to be 2Office numbers: N/AAMY KLOBUCHARTime in State: 14 days, 9 visitsStaff numbers: 25Office numbers: N/A