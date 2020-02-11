🔥Live updates: New Hampshire votes in first-in-the-nation primary🔥

New Hampshire voters go to the polls Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation primary, one week after the chaotic Iowa caucuses. Three locations in northern New Hampshire kicked off voting at midnight: Hart’s Location, Millsfield and Dixville Notch. Five people voted at Dixville Notch, and Mike Bloomberg won this location as a write-in candidate, since he’s not on the ballot in the state.According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker on Sunday, Bernie Sanders maintained his lead with 29%, while Pete Buttigieg, fresh off a strong finish in Iowa, had risen to 25%. Elizabeth Warren followed with 17%, Joe Biden has 12% and Amy Klobuchar has 10%. Two recent tracking polls taken after Klobuchar’s standout debate performance showed a sudden rise in her support in New Hampshire, putting her in third place, behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but ahead of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.New Hampshire polling hours vary by municipality. In general, they must open by 11 a.m. and cannot close before 7 p.m.

High stakes heading into New Hampshire, with Bloomberg looming over the field

Iowa’s status as the first state for casting votes in the election cycle often buoys a potential frontrunner. But the lack of a clear victor in the Hawkeye State — both Sanders and Buttigieg have requested partial recanvassing — makes New Hampshire even more closely watched. There is one candidate looming large in the field who won’t be on the ballot in New Hampshire — Mike Bloomberg. A Quinnipiac poll released Monday showed the former New York City mayor in third place nationally, and performing nearly as well as Biden among black Democrats. Bloomberg has been pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into television ads, dwarfing all combined ad spending of the rest of the Democratic field.

Four years later, New Hampshire’s opioid epidemic still rages on

New Hampshire families battle opioid epidemic

When President Trump won the New Hampshire primary in 2016, he reportedly credited the opioid epidemic, calling the state a “drug infested den.” He effectively tied widespread opioid addiction to his signature campaign theme — the border wall he wanted to build across the U.S. southern border with Mexico — saying that the drugs were coming up through Mexico.Presidential candidates or opioid deaths were the main recurring topics in New Hampshire news that year, when 20 people were listed on the major-party primary ballots, and 437 people died of opioid overdoses. Despite the attention, the number rose in 2017. And now, it still ranks among the top five states for opioid- and drug-related deaths.Now, in 2020, White House hopefuls are accustomed to including, along with traditional retail stops, visits to rehab centers, where they unveil expensive plans to curb opioid abuse.

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders’ support vs. Buttigieg’s bounce

Battleground Tracker: Sanders attempts to hold onto lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Sanders is trying to hold onto his lead against Pete Buttigieg, who has made gains coming off of the Iowa caucuses. Only 39% of likely voters say they’ve definitely made up their minds, and only 59% are enthusiastic about their favored candidate. No matter which candidates draw the most attention, it does appear that Sanders and Buttigieg are both in position to get delegates.Based on our latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, our baseline estimate of the contest has Sanders at 29% support among likely voters (up two points from January) while Buttigieg is at 25% — having gained 12 points since then. Many of Buttigieg’s recent gains come at the expense of Joe Biden, who is now at 12%. Elizabeth Warren is in front of Biden with 17%, and Amy Klobuchar just behind him at 10%. — Anthony Salvanto, Kabir Khanna and Jennifer DePinto