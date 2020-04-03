🔥Live stream gigs to watch this weekend: From Jarvis Cocker to Sophie Ellis-Bextor🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Need a live music fix? Live-streaming is the way forward.

For the past few weeks, musicians across the world have been taking to the internet for a series of gigs, performed in their very own homes.

We’ve had some great ones so far, with everyone from Charli XCX to James Blake getting involved.

This weekend, we’ve got festivals, lock-ins, DJ sets and more. Read on to find out where and when it’s all going down.

Things to do at home to keep entertained during lockdown

Lockdown Live

A virtual festival run by Virgin EMI Records is streaming throughout the weekend. Alessia Cara and Tori Kelly are among the main attractions on Friday, with Twin Atlantic and Vera Blue on Saturday. On Sunday, tune in for the likes of Adekunle Gold and Maya B.

April 3-5, lockdownlive.uk

Light In The Attic

Record label Light In The Attic has called in some of its musical pals — Jarvis Cocker, Gruff Rhys, Devendra Banhart among them — for a live-streamed concert. Donations will be encouraged for MusiCares, raising funds for those in the music scene affected by coronavirus.

From midnight, April 3, youtube.com

CALM Friday Night Lock In

Male suicide prevention charity CALM is hosting a Friday night full of tunes and jokes as it welcomes comedians Ed Gamble and Phil Wang, alongside musicians such as Olly Alexander, Arlo Parks and Declan McKenna for a seven-hour livestream.

5pm-12pm, April 3, instagram.com/calmzone

Sofi Tukker

The New York electronic duo have been doing nightly DJ sets for almost three weeks, delivering banger after banger. Tune in to find out which anthems they emerge with over the weekend.

6pm, everyday, instagram.com/sofitukker

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The pop favourite delivered the first edition of her joyful Kitchen Disco last week. She’s back on Friday evening — and will be rejoined by her back-up dancers (AKA her kids).

6.30pm, April 3, instagram.com/sophieellisbextor

Elrow Home Sessions

Elrow, the Barcelona club that has spawned a worldwide events series, is staying home for these DJ sessions. The latest edition is on Sunday, with Technasia and Manu Gonzalez on the decks.

3pm, April 5, facebook.com/elrowofficial

Laura Marling

Not quite a gig, this one, but it’s well worth tuning into nonetheless. Laura Marling is running virtual guitar lessons, based on her own music, every Thursday and Sunday, with the live broadcasts later uploading for catch-up viewing.

7pm, April 5, instagram.com/lauramarling