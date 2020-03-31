🔥Live stream gigs to watch this week: From Frank Turner to Dermot Kennedy🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Stream on, music fans. With IRL gigs a distant memory, artists are stepping into the virtual realm and live-streaming their performances online.

It’s been great fun so far, with everything from 24-hour DJ sets to the Backstreet Boys busting out their moves on Zoom..

This week, we’ve got more to look forward to, with some of the biggest acts in pop, rock and beyond getting in on the act.

These are the live-streamed gigs and performances you need to see this week.​

Christine and the Queens

The indefatigable Christine and the Queens continues her nightly Instagram series, which started a couple of weeks back as France went into lockdown. Most recently, she treated us to a cover of Steve Lacy’s N Side.

5pm, each night, Instagram

Dermot Kennedy and more

The Irish children’s charity ISPCC has been running a series of fundraising streams in recent days, with Hozier and Kodaline among those to get involved. Irish guitar man Dermot Kennedy takes the helm on Tuesday, with Picture This and Gavin James due on Wednesday and Thursday.

7pm, each night, each artist’s Instagram account: Demot Kennedy, Picture This, Gavin James

Charli XCX

Not so much a live performance, but rather a series of streams hosted by Charli XCX and featuring the likes of Rina Sawayama and Zara Larsson. Expect yoga, make-up tutorials, horoscope readings and more.

8pm, every day until April 4, Instagram

The National

Not technically a live stream, but it’s a video of an actual, real-life concert, so it’s basically the same thing. The National are celebrating 10 years since the release of their album High Violet and released this concert footage from 2010, performed the night before the record came out.

On YouTube now

Metallica

Again, not quite a live stream, but the legendary metalheads are posting archive concert footage each Monday during the lockdown. The latest instalment was a Paris gig from 2017 — check out their Twitter feed for the other videos they’ve posted so far.

On YouTube now

Frank Turner

Frank Turner is teaming up with the Music Venue Trust and Independent Venue Week for a play-through of his 2008 album Love Ire and Song. It’s part of a drive to raise funds to cover staff wages at Southampton music spot The Joiners.

8pm, April 2, Facebook and Instagram