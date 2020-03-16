LIVE: STL dining coronavirus updates, March 16: Closures, pivots to takeout and more

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business.• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. (If you are not a Twitter user, I will be working these updates into the live blog.)Going to thread STL dining coronavirus news as I see it. My DMs are open, my email is in my profile, a chef you know probably has my cell.- Mac’s Local Eats going to curbside-pickup only Weds. 3.18 pic.twitter.com/kLmy86qhvl— Ian Froeb (@ianfroeb) March 16, 2020Stay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation.

