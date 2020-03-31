LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 31. Here’s what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.Eight employees at Annie Gunn’s in Chesterfield contracted COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri tops 1,000. We look back at a month of the Post-Dispatch front page coverage of the coronavirus crisis. These are the early Tuesday and late Monday developments8: 15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — March began with a front-page article in the Post-Dispatch about the nation’s first death from coronavirus. It ended with more than 3,000 people dead in a grim toll that is sure to climb. Look back at our front pages from the month that coronavirus touched us all. Read more. 6 a.m. — CHESTERFIELD — Eight employees of Annie Gunn’s restaurant in Chesterfield contracted COVID-19, the restaurant owner said. None of the workers had reported any symptoms before the restaurant closed on March 19. Read more. •Catch up on developments on Monday, March 304 p.m. — Rental-car giant Enterprise Holdings is furloughing some employees and cutting pay for others as it copes with a coronavirus-related reduction in travel. Read more.3: 10 p.m. — Confirmed cases in Missouri reached 1,031 Monday; 13 have died, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Read more.2: 30 p.m. — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois rose to more than 5,000 Monday, including 73 deaths. That’s up from 1,285 one week ago. Cases include 36 in St. Clair County, 13 in Madison County and three in Monroe County. Read more.1: 35 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is considering asking retired St. Louis police officers to return to work to assist during the coronavirus crisis. But the officers could be at risk because of their age. Read more.12: 30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parks in St. Louis will stay open, for now, but some of the roads inside parks are being closed to improve the area’s observance of social distancing. Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office took the action after reports of large weekend crowds at some city parks. Read more.12: 25 p.m. — Spartan Light Metal Products will temporarily lay off more than 650 employees in the wake of automaker shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said in a press release. Read more.12: 25 p.m. — Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services will conduct layoffs at its St. Louis branch, as economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak hit the company’s clients. Read more.12 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A reader’s email to columnist Tony Messenger about a column on Donald Trump led to a gift of face masks to a Bronx hospital. Read more.11: 15 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s casinos will stay closed for at least another week. Read more.11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — There are no hugs, no visitation, no toasting the life of a loved one. Funerals during the coronavirus pandemic are emotionally draining for families already reeling. The family of Jazmond Dixon couldn’t get out of their cars at the cemetery where the 31-year-old Red Cross employee was buried. They prayed from their cars. Read more. 10: 30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Meals for children will be available starting Monday at nine St. Louis County library branches. The library said meal distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will include shelf-stable breakfast and lunches. Read more. 9 a.m. — WEBSTER GROVES — A man who lost his wife to COVID-19 said the former preschool teacher had a cough dismissed as a sinus problem at first. She went downhill quickly and died on Saturday. His message? Take the threat seriously. Read more. 8: 45 a.m. — Groceries aren’t the only thing you can get delivered during the coronavirus pandemic. The Missouri Humane Society is looking for homes for a dozen baby goats, and it will deliver to your home. Read more.• Catch up on developments Sunday, March 29• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• Cases in Missouri by date• Cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment How is the situation affecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

