LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 29. Here’s what we know now

1 of 6

Crime tape signals children to stay off playground equipment on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Turtle Park in St. Louis. Many area park goers seem to be practicing the new etiquette, veering off walking trails to allow safe leeway for passersby and spreading out to enjoy warmer weather and emerging blooms. But as people congregate in neighborhood parks, rangers and staff have kept an eye out for distancing, sometimes shooing away pickup baseball and basketball games, and, as St. Louis staff did Friday, placing yellow caution tape around playgrounds. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, [email protected]

Roommates Mary Krauss, 21, left, and Lindsey Casey, 24, move into their townhouse, on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Park Meadows apartments in Ballwin. They were assisted by their friend, Tawnie Kozora who was in the truck. Lindsey says they picked the complex after a lot of research because they liked the area and the neighbors. Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

A runner passes a crew of golfers about to tee off for Hole 3 on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Forest Park golf course along Skinker Boulevard. St. Louis parks have become heavily used as stay-at-home orders have been issued in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.Missouri had 10 deaths, and 838 known cases as of Saturday afternoon. The state health department reported 313 cases in St. Louis County, 93 in St. Louis city and 37 in St. Charles County. In Illinois, the state reported 47 deaths and 3,491 confirmed cases. Cases include 18 in St. Clair County, 10 in Madison County and three in Monroe County. Here’s where to keep track of Sunday’s developments.10: 15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS CITY — Officials announce more restrictions on public park facilities. Read more.8 a.m. — MANCHESTER — The first of the month is approaching, and rent is still due for the residents of one apartment complex here. Evictions, though, are on hold. St. Louis and St. Louis County courts have both issued orders suspending eviction proceedings due to the new coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown that has thrust millions off of payrolls. Read more.7: 30 a.m. — Cardinals broadcaster and former player Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to the emergency room for what he said were severe symptoms. He later posted to social media that he tested positive for pneumonia. Read more.• Catch up on news from Saturday, March 285: 50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County police officer tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation, the department said Saturday. They don’t believe the officer contracted it on the job. Read more. 4: 40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department’s traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, is under quarantine after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19, a police union official said Saturday. Another officer is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 symptoms and awaiting test results, said Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association. Read more.4 p.m. — Both Illinois and Missouri on Saturday reported significant increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 — and additional deaths, including an infant in the Chicago area. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri rose by 168, or 25%, to 838, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday afternoon. Read more. 1 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers and county prosecutors have been unable or unwilling to stop the spread of unregulated gambling machines across the state, but a global pandemic could shut them down. Read more.11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — There is no sign of a dip in coronavirus cases in St. Louis or Missouri. The region’s caseload is rocketing upward, with the state seeing a more than 600% increase in total cases over the past week — the largest percentage increase in the country as of Thursday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The spread stands o out compared with neighbors. Illinois’ number of confirmed cases over the past week grew by 237%. Read more. 8: 25 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospitals around St. Louis are rationing protective gear to workers as the virus spreads around the region. Some nurses say they feel exposed while hospital administrators defend their actions. As one Barnes nurse put it: “My whole team is terrified.” Read more. 7 a.m. — Stuffed bears sit in windows. Impromptu concerts are staged on driveways and porches as neighborhoods across St. Louis search for a sense of community when no one’s allowed to spend time together. “I don’t know if I’m doing something” or just hope he is, said one Soulard resident. Read more.6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parks are open across the St. Louis region and the warm weekend weather will attract visitors – but official are reminding walkers and bikers, runners and loungers to keep a safe distance. Playgrounds have mostly been closed because officials saw too much social mixing. Read more.• Catch up on developments from Friday, March 27 • Catch up on developments from Thursday, March 26 • Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirusIf you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Missouri is loosening its testing criteria for COVID-19. The state is boosting food stamp benefits for eligible households in Missouri, and waiving some work requirements. St. Louis leaders differ on closing City Hall. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo won’t be held until 2021.

At least 100 inmates will be freed from the St. Louis County Justice Center over concern about spreading the coronavirus. Another six deaths in Missouri and Illinois were reported. And the Missouri governor wants a federal disaster declaration. Some of Wednesday’s developments in the pandemic.

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Jobless claims nationwide soar to 3.3 million and explode in Missouri. More calls to free prisoners during the pandemic. The Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis shuts down. Some Illinois community health centers could close because of the virus. These are some of Thursday’s developments.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

Missouri mobilizes the National Guard to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. A St. Clair County woman becomes the first virus death in the Metro East. Lincoln County reports its first two cases. Build-a-Bear closes all its stores. And business columnist David Nicklaus says the $2 trillion stimulus package is unprecedented, but may not be enough. These are Friday’s developments.

Storms should end by Saturday night and yield to a spectacular Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Spokesmen for both the police and the mayor’s office declined to comment on the health status of public employees.