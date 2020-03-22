LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 22. Here’s what we know now

Dave Schoenborn, owner of Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn in downtown Belleville, carries flavored popcorn to be sold at nearby Bennie’s Pizza Pub after hearing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announce an order to stay at home and close non-essential businesses on Friday, March 20, 2020. Restaurants, including Bennie’s will be allowed to stay open for takeout orders. Schoenborn also owns the Lincoln Theatre and closed the movie house on March 16 after another order limited crowd size to 50 people. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Signs instructing customers to wait outside for their food are taped to the front door of the Food Outreach building in St. Louis on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Because their clients suffer from compromised immune systems the program has started delivering groceries to each car rather than having them enter the building to pick up their food like normal. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

A Food Outreach client loads his groceries into the trunk of his car in front of the Food Outreach building in St. Louis on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Because their clients suffer from compromised immune systems the program has started delivering groceries to each car rather than having them enter the building to pick up their food like normal. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.Missouri, as of Saturday evening, had 90 people who have tested positive for COVID-19; there were 73 cases on Friday. Illinois had 753 cases Saturday, up from 585 on Friday.Starting Monday, St. Louis city and St. Louis County will be under “stay at home” orders, joining the statewide order for Illinois that begins at 5 p.m. Saturday. This article includes Sunday’s developments.OVERNIGHT — St. Charles County — St. Charles County reported its third case of COVID-19. Read more.Catch up on developments from Saturday, March 219: 10 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri confirmed 90 cases as of Saturday night, 17 more than it reported on Friday. The figures include 22 in St. Louis County, five more than the county reported. Read more.8: 22 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — SSM Health announced it will ban visitors from its hospitals in the St. Louis area, beginning Monday, with some exceptions for pediatric patients, women giving birth, and “end-of-life” situations. Many of the hospitals started restricting visitors Saturday. Read more.7: 00 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County officials updated COVID-19 case counts on Saturday, with the city announcing three more, for 10 total, and the county adding eight, bringing its total to 17. Read more.4: 00 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson detailed the city’s stay-at-home order, which is similar to St. Louis County’s but doesn’t take effect until 6 p.m. Monday, 18 hours after the county’s. As in the county, city residents are ordered to stay home except for performing “essential” household tasks, which include grocery shopping, outdoor exercise, providing care for relatives, and going to the doctor or veterinarian. Read more.3: 00 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Saturday announced his expected statewide social distancing order, prohibiting gatherings of no more than 10 people, effective just after midnight on Monday morning. He also closed schools and said he would loosen state regulations to expand daycare capacity and automatically renew some state licenses, such as drivers licenses and vehicle registrations. Read more.3: 00 p.m. — CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on former health care workers to “come back and join the fight against COVID-19,” promising to waive fees and expedite licensures so they can start right away. Illinois officials also announced one additional coronavirus death in the state, a man in his 70s from Cook County, and 168 new reports of the virus. State totals have now hit 6 deaths and 753 cases. Read more.2: 30 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order lasts for at least 30 days starting at 12: 01 a.m. Monday, County Executive Sam Page said in a conference call on Saturday. Only those who work at “essential businesses,” such as first responders, health care providers, utilities, grocers, and take-out restaurants, can report to work. Read more.12 p.m — ST. LOUIS — There are 10,000 hospital beds in the St. Louis region, and that could be enough for the tidal wave of sick about to arrive — under certain scenarios. If they contract the coronavirus at slower rates, if hospitals clear out enough patients, if the pandemic stretches out over a year or more. But if not, hospitals will be overwhelmed. Not just with not enough beds: not enough ventilators, supplies and staffing. Read more. 11: 30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced mandatory stay-at-home orders beginning Monday. Residents will still be allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies and public parks, but no other details were immediately available. Read more.11: 15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday, Metro Transit will reduce bus and train service by shifting to a weekend schedule during weekdays. The public transit agency announced train service would run its weekend schedule every day, and buses would run Saturday schedules. Read more.11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As the pandemic news becomes more serious, the streets of St. Louis and its neighbors are looking quieter. Photographer Robert Cohen has documented what he has seen. Read more. 10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The 21st Circuit Court (St. Louis County) has issued an order halting sheriff’s deputies from carrying out evictions, seizing assets and executing other court orders that would require close human contact. Read the order.9: 15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus seems to strike adults, and is fatal mainly to older adults — especially those with preexisting conditions. Like Bill McClellan. As he writes: “My survival depends partly on you, and the choices you make. No offense, but that does not inspire confidence.” Read more. 8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For thousands of service workers in St. Louis, and millions around the country, there is no ‘working from home. There’s just no more work. And it happened fast for people like Monica Hendrix, a waitress at a Red Robin in Chesterfield, and many more like her. Read more. 7: 30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — People in Missouri who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are getting some guidance on how to file for unemployment benefits. The state added a COVID-19 question and answer section to its website this week. Read more. • Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Catch up on developments on Sunday, March 15 • Catch up on developments on Saturday, March 14• Catch up on developments from Friday, March 13How is the situation affecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

DoorDash delivery person Carolyn Crusoe (left) watches drag queens Tiffany T. Hunter and Dominique Sanchez perform in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside orders on Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Drag queen Tiffany T. Hunter performs in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside orders on Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue downtown. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Drag queens Danielle Hunter, left, Nina DiAngelo deliver a curbside meal to customer Suzanne on Friday, March 20, 2020, outside Hamburger Mary’s along Washington Avenue downtown downtown. The queens danced outside to try to drum up business. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Drag queens Nina DiAngelo, Tiffany T. Hunter and Danielle Hunter perform in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside orders on Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue downtown. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

