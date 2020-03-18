LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 18: Here’s what we know

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area. Missouri now has 15 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.Casinos in both Missouri and Illinois are shut down, Missouri’s as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. There are no public Masses on either side of the river after the Belleville diocese followed the St. Louis Archdiocese to suspend them. And schools in the region have been told to shut down by Wednesday.7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshops announced Wednesday it will temporarily close its stores through April 2.6: 15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Schnucks Markets is setting aside the first hour its stores are open, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for shoppers age 60 and over. Grocery stores in many parts of the nation and world are employing similar tactics, as older people are more at risk of having underlying health conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous. Read more. Catch up on what happened Tuesday, March 17: 8: 30 — MADISON COUNTY— Madison County officials announced the county’s first positive COVID-19 case. Officials say the case is travel-related. The person infected is a male in his 30s, and is isolated at his home, officials said. Read more 8: 25 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis youth can pick up free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 33 sites throughout the city while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus, officials announced. Some locations open Wednesday, the rest next week. Read more.7: 15 p.m. — MADISON COUNTY — Bus fares in Madison County will be suspended starting Wednesday to eliminate the passing of cash, tokens and bus passes between passengers and drivers, according to Madison County Transit. Read more.7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals joined the other 29 Major League Baseball teams in pledging $1 million each toward a fund for game day employees expected to miss work because of the suspended season. Read more.6: 45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Even as public schools are closed in the area, the state agencies that license day care facilities are allowing them to operate at local discretion. Calls to several area day care centers indicate that they are largely electing to remain open. Read more.6: 40 p.m. — MISSOURI — St. Louis County now has four cases; the state announced it has 15 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more.5: 30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Meals on Wheels program in the St. Louis metro region will be delivering five frozen meals to recipients, instead of a hot lunch every weekday. Read more.5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The shutdown of schools has put budgetary pressure on the long-serving Annie Malone agency and added stress on families who need help. Read more.3: 45 p.m. — BELLEVILLE — All public Masses were suspended for the diocese, which serves about 70,000 Catholics in Illinois’ 28 southernmost counties. Bishop Edward Braxton plans to release a letter on Wednesday with more details about the decision, which will last “until further notice.” Read more. 3: 15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The restaurants and bars on the St. Louis side of the region are making it official: Carry-out service only during the coronavirus pandemic. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page joined other regional leaders to make the announcement Tuesday at a joint news conference. Read more.3 p.m. — ILLINOIS — A woman in her 60s became the first Illinois resident to die of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday, as the number of cases of the coronavirus climbed to 160 statewide. Read more.3 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The top prosecutors in St. Louis and St. Louis County on Tuesday announced actions to ease jail crowding and reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Read more.2: 20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Venture Café St. Louis, a nonprofit organization that hosts weekly entrepreneur gatherings, says it needs $250,000 to survive this period of social distancing. Read more.2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Rolling Stones announced it’s postponing its upcoming “No Filter” tour that included a stop at the Dome at America’s Center on June 27. Read more.2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The major hospital groups across St. Louis put visitor limitations by number and age in place Tuesday to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. BJC is allowing only one visitor in some areas and two in others, but no one under the age of 16. SSM won’t allow any visitors under the age of 12. Read more here.1: 45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues said they have launched a new fund to cushion the blow to game-day staff who are out of work due to the coronavirus-related suspension of the NHL season. Read more.1: 45 p.m — JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers in the Missouri House started voting Wednesday on the state’s nearly $31 billion budget. But they acknowledge that it might bear little resemblance to the final result. With the spread of the coronavirus taking a huge toll on the nation’s economy, much of the tax revenue budget-writers had projected to flow into the state’s general checkbook may vanish. Read more here. 1: 15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two major mall anchor stores, Macy’s and Nordstrom, joined the chorus of closing retailers for the coronavirus pandemic. In the St. Louis area, there are six Macy’s and two Nordstroms. Macy’s said it would close its stores at the end of business Tuesday and stay closed until at least March 31. Read more here. 12: 30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has consulted with Missouri Gaming Commission and announced that all casinos in the state will close tonight at midnight. They will remain closed through March 30. Read more here. 12: 22 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Commerce Bank has closed branch lobbies. Drive-thru services remain open.Noon — ST. LOUIS — The tram to the top of the Gateway Arch is closed, as are the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. The arch’s visitor center, museum, documentary movie, park grounds, store, cafe and the Old Courthouse remain open. Those who pre-purchased Tram Ride to the Top or riverboat tickets will receive refunds. For questions, call 877-982-1410 or email info@gatewayarch.com.11: 26 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Four malls owned by CBL Properties — West County Center, South County Center, Mid Rivers Mall and St. Clair Square — have closed their children’s play areas and asked that restaurants in the food court stop using food trays.11: 20 a.m. — MISSOURI — The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tuesday it will suspend all road tests statewide as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Written tests will continue, but the patrol will limit the number of people at a testing station. Read more here. 11: 16 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Local Harvest grocery is offering curbside pickups as staffing allows. To place an order for curbside pickup, email your grocery list to Becca at weeklyharvest8@gmail.com by 2 p.m. for next-day pickup. The store will confirm product availability and send an invoice via PayPal or take credit-card payments by phone. Orders will be available for pickup the next day between 8 and 11 a.m. Call 314-865-5260 when you arrive and an employee will bring out the order. 9: 50 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Midland States Bank has closed branch lobbies. Drive-thru services remain open. The bank suggested downloading its apps to deposit checks, review balances, pay bills and transfer money. Call customer service at 855-696-4352 with questions.9: 45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Fifty-two people were tested in Mercy Health’s drive-thru testing line for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said. This brings the total number of people tested to 135 for the first three days of the drive-thru’s operation. Test results can take one to five days to return.7: 10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, visitors to St. Louis City Hall will have their temperature taken before they are allowed inside. Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted the news after the city received word of its first confirmed COVID-19 case. Read more. 9 a.m. — ACROSS ILLINOIS — The state’s primary election got underway Tuesday with poll workers in gloves and masks, hand sanitizer in many locations and voters standing many feet apart as they cast ballots. State officials declined to reschedule the primary even amid concerns about low voter turnout during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here. 9: 20 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Red Cross is facing an “unprecedented” shortage of blood donations because of the coronavirus epidemic, officials said Tuesday. Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled in the Missouri-Arkansas region, and thousands more nationwide. And the shortage could hurt patients who need surgery, accident victims and people with cancer. Read more here. • Catch up on developments on Sunday, March 15 • Catch up on developments on Saturday, March 14• Catch up on developments from Friday, March 13How is the situation affecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

