LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 17: Here’s what we know

A patron enters the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Ill. on Sunday, March 15, 2020. All of the casinos in Illinois will be closing at the end of the day on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area. Roman Catholic Masses are suspended across the St. Louis Archdiocese, the city recorded its first COVID-19 case and all schools in the region have been told to shut down by Wednesday.Throughout Tuesday, we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life in the St. Louis region.7: 10 a.m: ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, visitors to St. Louis City Hall will get their temperatures taken before they are allowed inside. Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted the news after the city got news of its first confirmed COVID-19 case. Read more. Catch up on what happened Monday: 7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY— The St. Louis County Department of Health confirmed the county’s third positive COVID-19 case. Officials said the infected person is between 50 and 60 years old and that the case is travel-related. 6: 45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson announced at a news conference the city’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. St. Louis University later said the person is a SLU student who had returned from international travel and is currently quarantined at their off-campus home.5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS —Archbishop Robert J. Carlson has immediately suspended all public Roman Catholic Masses in the greater St. Louis region.The move comes in the wake of government orders banning gatherings of 50 or more people. Read more.4: 25 p.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon declared a state of emergency.Gannon’s executive order states the county government is not mandating any events be cancelled, but is advising residents to follow the CDC guidelines and not gather in groups of 50 or more for the next eight weeks. The order also postpones municipal court dockets and states all of the county parks and recreation activities are postponed until May 4.4 p.m. — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases. The guidelines also say Americans should avoid groups of more than 10 people, discretionary travel and social visits. Read more4 p.m. — MISSOURI — The St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library announced they are closing until further notice due to the coronavirus. The St. Charles City-County Library is also closing until April 5. Read more.3: 45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Effective 5 p.m. Monday, the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the Missouri Historical Society’s Library & Research Center will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.3 p.m. — ILLINOIS — Illinois officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 105. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also ordered all gatherings of more than 50 people be cancelled statewide in line with new CDC guidelines. Metro East leaders had already banned such events. 3 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Both parking tickets and evictions will be suspended in St. Louis during the response to the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders announced Monday. Read more.2: 45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Schnucks said Monday it will further reduce hours at its stores. With the exception of four St. Louis area stores, all of its groceries will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Read more. 12: 45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area grocery store is reserving its aisles for older shoppers who are at a higher risk of being sickened by the coronavirus for one hour per day. Beginning Tuesday, Fields Foods at 1500 Lafayette Avenue will implement a “seniors shopping hour” between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for shoppers who are 60 and older. Read more.12 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are poised to vote on the state’s $30.9 billion spending plan Wednesday as they work to get out of town for what could be an extended spring break. Included in the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is the authority to spend an estimated $20 million in the fight against the pandemic. Read more.11: 15 a.m. — MISSOURI — The high school basketball season in Missouri is over. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Monday morning it has canceled semifinal and championship boys and girls games that were scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday in Springfield. Read more. 10: 45 a.m. — JUPITER, Fla. — At a time when the Cardinals expected to host the first of no one knows how many informal workouts at their Roger Dean Stadium complex, players were instead parading out of the clubhouse, boxes and bags in hand, and leaving for the unknown.They expect the spring training facility to be closed to them, and to have to find ways to work out individually, said multiple players. Read more here. 10: 45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Zoo announced Monday it is temporarily closed. Officials will consider plans to reopen closer to April. Read more.10 a.m. — CHESTERFIELD — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Mercy Health tested 83 people on Saturday and Sunday, the first days the makeshift testing facility has operated. Tests were then sent to both state and private labs. It can take up to five days to get results.8: 39 a.m.— MISSOURI — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that a sixth person in the state has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The person tested positive for the illness in Greene County near Springfield overnight Sunday to Monday, Parson announced on social media. The new case marks the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in the Springfield area. Read more. 6 a.m. — SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Election officials encouraged voters to cast a ballot by mail or to vote early to avoid crowds at polling places on Tuesday. Some cities have had to move polling places, and the worries over coronavirus could have a sharp impact on turnout. Read more here.• Catch up on developments on Sunday, March 15 • Catch up on developments on Saturday, March 14• Catch up on developments from Friday, March 13How is the situation affecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

