LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 16: Here’s what we know

A patron enters the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Ill. on Sunday, March 15, 2020. All of the casinos in Illinois will be closing at the end of the day on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life through the St. Louis area. Restaurants are closing Monday to in-house diners in Illinois, where casinos also are closing. Leaders from both sides of the river in the region Sunday evening banned gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks – and recommended that all schools close by Wednesday. Schnucks stores announced Sunday a temporary reduction in hours, the Illinois governor ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dining in and the Ferguson-Florissant School District will close all school campuses from March 18 until April 3. Throughout Monday, we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life in the St. Louis region.SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Election officials encouraged voters to cast a ballot by mail or to vote early to avoid crowds at polling places on Tuesday. Some cities have had to move polling places, and the worries over coronavirus could have a sharp impact on turnout. Read more here.Recapping what happened Sunday: ST. LOUIS — Area officials have banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, a statement announced Sunday evening.Officials are also recommending that public, private, charter and parochial schools in all five jurisdictions close by Wednesday. Read more.CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars will be closed to dine-in customers beginning Monday night through the end of the month, except for delivery and pick-up orders. Read more.FERGUSON-FLORISSANT — The first local public school district to announce Saturday an upcoming closure to stem the spread of the virus, the Ferguson-Florissant School District, is forming a plan to continue to provide lunches to students on canceled school days. Read more. CHESTERFIELD — Testing continued at the Mercy Health parking lot where people could be tested for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site. On Sunday, hospital officials said they’d tested 52 people on Saturday. Read more.SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Illinois’ governor says the state’s presidential primary will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, joining Ohio, Arizona and Florida as the states continuing with voting. Read more.NEW YORK — Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years in North American movie theaters. More people went to the movies after Sept. 11, 2001. Read more.WASHINGTON — Walmart stores will have limited hours as the nation’s largest retailer works to make sure stores keep items in stock. The stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Read more.VATICAN CITY — The Vatican’s Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy See said Sunday. Read more.ST. LOUIS — Ameren announced Saturday that it is suspending all disconnections for non-payment. Read more.ST. LOUIS — Schnucks stores are temporarily reducing hours to allow staff more time to keep the stores clean and restock shelves, the Maryland Heights-based company announced Sunday. Read more.CHICAGO — Posts on social media indicated passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and other airports in the country, waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials. Read more.ATLANTA — Georgia’s March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries. Read more.Catch up on developments on Saturday, March 14• Catch up on developments from Friday, March 13How is the situation effecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

