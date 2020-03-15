LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 15: Here’s what we know

A Mercy nurse speaks from a distance to a masked person coming to a drive-in coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting daily life through the St. Louis area. Schnucks stores announced Sunday a temporary reduction in hours. Throughout Sunday, this page we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life in the St. Louis region.ST. LOUIS — Schnucks stores are temporarily reducing hours to allow staff more time to keep the stores clean and restock shelves, the Maryland Heights-based company announced Sunday. Read more.CHICAGO — Posts on social media indicated passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and other airports in the country, waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials. Read more.ATLANTA — Georgia’s March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries. Read more.Saturday: ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced Saturday that all its campuses will close Wednesday until April 3 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, but that remote instruction would continue. Read more here. ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, are the first coronavirus cases in the Metro East, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday. Both women tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Illinois to 64. Health officials are looking at the women’s travel histories and possible contacts as well. Read more here. ST. LOUIS — Historic events are playing out at a dizzying pace, as large crowds are being banned across the St. Louis region. Some stores are closing, all Illinois schools are being shut down. Missouri and the country are under a state of emergency. The pronouncements and public safety measures could disrupt everyday life here for several months. But officials have hustled to assure that public services will continue. And an infection disease expert, Dr. Stephen Liang, at Washington University School of Medicine, said it could take several months to begin returning to normal, depending on how well health officials slow or reduce transmission of the virus, as well as other factors. Read more here. CHESTERFIELD — Drive-through testing for the coronavirus began at a Mercy building in Chesterfield that typically doesn’t see patients. But a handful of masked, gowned and gloved medical workers stood in a steady rain to do nasal swabs on people as they pulled up in their cars. Most insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare have said they will cover the cost, which Mercy officials put at about $100. Read more here. WASHINGTON — President Trump extended the travel ban to Britain and Ireland and took a coronavirus test as the U.S. death toll climbed to 50. The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, said the country has recorded 2,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak. Read more here. ST. LOUIS COUNTY: Apple stores worldwide will close down for the next two weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including the two stores in the St. Louis area at the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center. Read more here. HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — One of Missouri’s four coronavirus cases is a Henry County resident, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported early Saturday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred on Sunday, March 8, to another unidentified facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. Read more here. Restaurants are being dealt a crippling blow by the cancellations and shutdowns across the region. Experts say they know of no insurance policies that cover losses from viruses, bacteria or communicable diseases. One restaurant owner said he would have been better off losing all his electric and having all his meat go bad. Read more here.ST. LOUIS — There are ways you can gauge your risk of exposure, and reduce it as well. It goes beyond the common sense good hygiene and social distancing. Sick workers should be sent home. Face masks should be reserved for the people who are sick. Read more here. FULTON, Mo. — America’s National Churchill Museum will close to the public starting Sunday – for an indefinite period of time. The museum said it is taking the action to protect people’s health and safety. Read more here. ST. LOUIS — At least two restaurants decided to reward customers with a sought-after item: toilet paper. Bailey’s Range and Rooster’s Cafe, who have the same owner, offered a roll of toilet paper to anyone placing carry-out orders on Saturday. And by offering the bathroom necessity with carry-out orders only the restaurants also were honoring the advice on social distancing. Read more here. • Catch up on Friday’s developmentsHow is the situation effecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here. Erin Heffernan • 314-340-8145@erinheff on Twittereheffernan@post-dispatch.com

