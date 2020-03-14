LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 14: Here’s what we know

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the St. Louis region, the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting daily life. Schools in Illinois are closed until March 30, both Missouri and the nation are under states of emergency and large events have been banned in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.Throughout Saturday, this page we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life in the St. Louis region.Count of known coronavirus COVID-19 casesUpdated 7 a.m. Saturday Missouri: There are four known cases in the state, including two in St. Louis County, one in Springfield and on in Henry County, the state said early Saturday.As of Saturday morning, 90 other people in the state had tested negative for COVID-19, according to state officials. Illinois: There are 46 known cases in Illinois, up from 32 on Thursday. So far, most have been reported in the northern part of the state.Kansas: Kansas has had six known cases, and announced its first COVID-19 death Thursday of a man in his 70s living in long-term care facility in Wyandotte County near Kansas City and the Missouri border.National: As of Saturday morning, at least 2,195 people in 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 49 patients with the virus have died.___Saturday: CHESTERFIELD — Drive-through testing for the coronavirus began at a Mercy building in Chesterfield that typically doesn’t see patients. But a handful of masked, gowned and gloved medical workers stood in a steady rain to do nasal swabs on people as they pulled up in their cars. Most insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare have said they will cover the cost, which Mercy officials put at about $100. Read more here. ST. LOUIS COUNTY: Apple stores worldwide will close down for the next two weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including the two stores in the St. Louis area at the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center. Read more here. Restaurants are being dealt a crippling blow by the cancellations and shutdowns across the region. Experts say they know of no insurance policies that cover losses from viruses, bacteria or communicable diseases. One restaurant owner said he would have been better off losing all his electric and having all his meat go bad. Read more here. 6 a.m. — Catch up on the past 24 hoursWASHINGTON, D.C.— President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to add funding for the virus outbreak. Read more here. ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a ban on events with more than 250 people Friday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.Page signed an order of emergency in the county Friday that will also ban events with more than 10 people in “high-risk” populations. Read more details and watch the press conference here.Organized events of more than 1,000 people will also be prohibited in the city of St. Louis, city leaders announced Thursday.ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County is now under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to a declaration by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.Ehlmann discouraged residents from attening events with more than 250, but the county said Friday that no events will be banned.MISSOURI: The University of Missouri announced Friday that all in-person classes were suspended for the rest of the semester, and a decision would be made later about final exams and commencement exercises. Read more here. ILLINOIS — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.CHESTERFIELD — Mercy Hospital plans to open drive-through test location: Beginning Saturday at the earliest, Mercy Hospital plans to open a drive-through COVID-19 test site at the Mercy Virtual Care Center, 15740 S. Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield. The Mercy Test Collection Site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving. Read more here.ST. LOUIS — Federal and state officials announced new courthouse restrictions and the suspension of jury trials to prevent the spread of coronavirus. State court officials in St. Louis announced the suspension of all jury trials until April 13. All trials set before then will be rescheduled, and people with jury summonses between March 13 and April 3 are not required to report for jury duty and will go back into a future jury pool. Walk-in wedding ceremonies March 20 and April 3 are suspended as well. Read more here.EDWARDSVILLE — The City of Edwardsville announced new protocols for its city council and committee meetings including making all participants subject to getting temperatures taken with a no-touch thermal scanner before entering.Anyone with a temperature of 100º Fahrenheit or greater will not be allowed entry, the city said in a press release Friday. All participants will also be required to wash their hands thoroughly upon entry and anyone “continually coughing/sneezing or otherwise clearly showing signs of any illness will be required to leave,” the city said. Meetings will also be relocated to a larger space to allow for social distancing.JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri State Parks officials announced Friday afternoon all state-sponsored programs and events at parks and historic sites would be “postponed or cancelled now through April 30.”ST. LOUIS — Archbishop Robert J. Carlson on Friday lifted the requirement to attend weekend Mass for all Catholics in the St. Louis Archdiocese through the end of the month. The Mass schedule will remain mostly unchanged, he said in a news release, but he urged “all those who are sick, elderly or vulnerable” to remain home.ST. ANN — The St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners announced Friday it will seek permission to postpone the April 7 election until April 28, and add a mail-in ballot option.CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board told the state’s 10 casinos that they must suspend gambling operations for 14 days beginning Monday. The Argosy Casino Alton and Casino Queen operate the Metro East’s two casinos. The Argosy had been planning a grand opening Monday for its new sports wagering window, the first in the St. Louis region following Illinois lawmakers’ move last year to legalize sports betting. JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announces two more known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, and declares an order of emergency in the state. One of the cases is from St. Louis County and is related to domestic travel, according to county officials. Read more here. How is the outbreak effecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here. Erin Heffernan • 314-340-8145@erinheff on Twittereheffernan@post-dispatch.com

