LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 13: Here’s what we know

Stacy Loggins, a janitorial supervisor for Metro, wipes down the interior of a bus with disinfectant Thursday, March, 12, 2020, at a Metro facility in St. Louis. Metro cleaners have been asked to be sure to change towels frequently and wear two pairs of gloves as they perform cleaning tasks. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the St. Louis region, the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting daily life. College students are moving out, thousands are working from home or seeing slow-downs in business and events of more than 1,000 people have been banned in the City of St. Louis.Throughout Friday, this page we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life on the St. Louis region.Count of known coronavirus casesUpdated at 10: 30 a.m. Friday. Missouri: There are two known cases in the state, in St. Louis County and Springfield. As of Thursday night, 73 people in the state had been tested for COVID-19, according to state officials. Illinois: There are 32 known cases in Illlinois, all in the northern part of the state. A total of 27 of those cases are in Chicago and Cook County. Kansas: Kansas has had five known cases, and announced its first death Thursday of a man in his 70s in Wyandotte County. All other cases were reported in Johnson County near Kansas City and the Missouri border, National: As of Friday morning, at least 1,663 people in 46 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 41 patients with the virus have died.___10: 30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital plants to open drive-through test location in ChesterfieldBeginning Saturday at the earliest, Mercy Hospital plans to open a drive-through COVID-19 test site at the Mercy Virtual Care Center, 15740 S. Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield. The Mercy Test Collection Site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving. 9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County considering event ban St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has scheduled a news conference Friday to announce restrictions on crowds and other measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials said. Read more here. 6 a.m. — Catch up on the past 24 hoursST. LOUIS — Organized events of more than 1,000 people in the city of St. Louis will be prohibited indefinitely to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, city leaders announced Thursday.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city Thursday and said canceling events was necessary to inhibit potential spread of the virus.Krewson’s decision mirrors those of leaders canceling large events across the country, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker who banned all public events with more than 1,000 people statewide for 30 days, beginning Thursday. He urged organizers to call off all gatherings of more than 250 people.Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also declared a state of emergency Thursday and banned events with more than 1,000 people in his city.Krewson also on Thursday morning directed the city water department not to shut off water to any business or residence for the next 60 days to ensure people will be able to wash their hands as recommended by public health officials. The order does not affect billing.The city also placed hand-washing stations throughout downtown St. Louis on Thursday for those without access to soap and water, she said.The actions are among a list of precautionary measures carried out by St. Louis police and firefighters, jail supervisors, courts officials and health workers in coordination with schools, businesses and institutions. Regional cooperation included activating the Unified Health Command, an emergency response task force across 18 area jurisdictions prepared to respond full time to coronavirus outbreaks.St. Louis health department workers are establishing emergency plans with city organizations and building managers, Echols said.The city’s jails will limit visits to two days a week, Edwards said. But inmates will only be allowed sit-down visits with their attorneys, he said.City courts will remain open for now, with a focus on more high-profile cases, said Presiding Judge Rex Burlison. Residents are expected to show up for jury duty if they have a summons, though potential jurors will be asked if they have any symptoms similar to COVID-19. Those without symptoms will be separated at 6-foot intervals in the courthouse, and the courthouse will be deep cleaned.Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said paramedics would ask callers a series of questions to determine not only a patient’s risk for the virus, but also the risk to themselves. The department has been getting eight to 10 calls a day from people exhibiting symptoms of the flu, he said.Read more here. SPRINGFIELD — Thursday evening, Gov. Mike Parson announced that there is a second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri in the southwest part of the state.The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s who had recently traveled to Austria. Parson called the case “travel-related.”The patient is expected to recover and is under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard. The governor also announced Missouri will receive nearly $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts.JEFFERSON CITY — Prisons closed temporarily to visitors: Missouri’s 20 state-run prisons are closed to visitors in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.In a statement issued Thursday, the Department of Corrections said there have been no cases of the virus diagnosed within the estimated 26,000 inmates.Because correctional centers are confined spaces where people have close contact, the agency is suspending offender visiting for the next 30 days.Attorney visits will be permitted and will be scheduled through the deputy warden or warden’s office at each facility.CREVE COEUR — No water shut-offs during crisis: American Water, the parent company of Missouri American and Illinois American, announced Thursday it won’t shut off residents’ water service during the coronavirus pandemic, citing public safety as a concern.The company also said it will restore service to previously shut-off customers, but said restoration work may take some time.The water company previously announced it would shut off services to four T.E.H. Realty apartment complexes in the St. Louis area on March 12, citing past due bills. That won’t happen now.GLEN CARBON — Metro East polling place moved: A spokeswoman for the owner of a Glen Carbon assisted living facility said the facility would no longer act as a polling place Tuesday in Illinois’ presidential primary next week because of coronavirus concerns.“We did that as a precaution,” said Maryanne Wallace, spokeswoman for Lutheran Senior Services, which owns Meridian Village assisted living facility in Glen Carbon. “We are moving it just because of the flu and coronavirus risk.”According to the Madison County Clerk, instead of the Meridian Village, voters living in the Edwardsville 20, 26 and 27 precincts will now cast ballots at the Calvary Baptist Church, 2249 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.In addition, voters in four other precincts — Godfrey 2, 11 and 12, and Alton 14 — will no longer cast ballots at Asbury Village at 5201 Asbury in Godfrey.Instead, election officials will use two other sites at Asbury Village: 5222 Aldergate for voters in Godrey 2 and 11; and 5219 Aldergate for voters in Godrey 12 and Alton 14.CLAYTON — Council reviews to continue public meetings: St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said Thursday the council is studying how it can legally conduct its business if the public has to be excluded from its meetings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.In a letter to the council, Clancy said the council will not hold committee hearings until further notice and is working on plans for its weekly meetings.The council is on recess next week; its next regular meeting is scheduled for March 24. The meetings are streamed live and archived on YouTube.How is the outbreak effecting you?If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, you can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

He says the taxing district has collected enough money to restart operations, and adding the third car will make the system viable.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

Stacy Loggins, a janitorial supervisor for Metro, wipes down the interior of a bus with disinfectant Thursday, March, 12, 2020, at a Metro facility in St. Louis. Metro cleaners have been asked to be sure to change towels frequently and wear two pairs of gloves as they perform cleaning tasks. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)