🔥Live parody of ‘The Office’ sets Dunder Mifflin drudgery to music🔥

Brace yourselves, fans of “The Office.” A live musical is coming to St. Louis, and it’s gonna be big.(That’s what she said.)For five days, Dunder Mifflin opens a St. Louis branch at the Grandel for “The Office! A Musical Parody.”The musical opened in September 2018 in New York. Within weeks, director and choreographer Donald Garverick says, its creators knew they had a hit.The production continued to sell out, and its run kept getting extended. It continues off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater. The show went on the road in August.“We’ll see how long we can go with it,” Garverick says. “The show has lived on, and it has been amazing.”“The Office” ran for nine seasons on NBC, from 2005 to 2013, and its fan base grew when episodes began streaming on Netflix, becoming the platform’s most popular show in 2018. Coincidentally, that’s around the time Garverick, writers Bob and Tobly McSmith (“Friends! The Musical Parody,” “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical” and “Beverly Hills 90210: The Musical”), and composer Assaf Gleizner began developing the stage parody.The sitcom’s popularity has translated into big crowds for the live musical, Garverick says, and surprisingly enough, many of the audience members are teenagers.

“They show up to these shows in costume. It’s so adorable,” he says. “We usually see some Dwights and some Pams. Every once in a while, we see a Michael Scott.”Dwight Schrute — with aviator glasses and a mustard-colored shirt — seems to be the most popular character.To the delight of St. Louis fans, Phyllis Vance, Erin Hannon and Pam Beesly all figure prominently in the musical. The actresses who originated the characters on TV — Phyllis Smith, Ellie Kemper and Jenna Fischer — all grew up here. The musical chronicles a typical day at Dunder Mifflin, the third-largest paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where a documentary crew begins filming.Producers of the live show got creative with casting and costumes (during a party planning committee number, one actor changes costumes three times), with some cast members playing multiple parts and the role of Michael Scott, Dunder Mifflin’s regional manager, played by a woman.Fans of the TV series know it was written as a satire of office politics and drudgery, and Michael Scott’s racism, sexism and misogyny was also satire, Garverick says. But less than a decade after the sitcom’s original run, how would all that go over?“I think we were like, ‘I think we need to do something interesting with casting — maybe that changes the way it plays,’” he says.Men and women both auditioned, but it was much funnier with women reading the parts, he says.

“It allows you to look at the Michael Scott humor in a way the original show intended,” Garverick says. “You can see that there is an edge to this. We’re not saying the behavior is great; we’re actually pointing out why this is so wrong, while still keeping the humor and lightness of the show. ‘The Office’ was never very heavy.”Songs in the show include “Welcome to Diversity Day,” “That’s What She Said” and one of Garverick’s favorites, “Threat Level Mid Afternoon,” a parody of Michael Scott’s secret-agent film, “Threat Level Midnight.”The show that’s one big inside joke offers plenty of inside jokes onstage, such as cat details on the costume of uptight cat lady Angela and characters referring to Kelly Kapoor as Mindy Kaling (the actress who played her on TV).During the bigger numbers and scenes, audience members should pay attention to the characters’ interactions in the background, Garverick says. Even without speaking, their personalities are apparent.Garverick says he’s more than willing to take on this type of office job.“I do love what I do,” he says. “I love being in a rehearsal room and in theaters. That’s not to say I haven’t ever worked in an office. I’m happy I get to work elsewhere.”What “The Office! A Musical Parody” • When 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and March 6; 3 and 8 p.m. March 7; 2 p.m. March 8 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $39-$69 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

