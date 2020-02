🔥Live from the Gaillard Center before the CBS News Democratic debate🔥

Seven DemocraticĀ candidatesĀ for president will take the stage forĀ Tuesday’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina, to be hosted by CBS News. It’s the last debate before Saturday’s crucial South Carolina primary ā€” and before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.The debate begins at 8 p.m. ET. Before the main event gets underway, there will be an hour-long pre-show for attendees at the Charleston Gaillard Center.Ā

You can watch the pre-show live in the video player above from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.The pre-show will feature:The Mother Emanuel ChoirCharleston Mayor John TecklenburgCongressman Jim ClyburnCongressman Bennie G. ThompsonCongressional Black Caucus Institute executive director Vanessa Griddine-JonesCBS News president Susan ZirinskyCBS News Washington bureau chief Chris IshamSouth Carolina Democratic Party chair Trav RobertsonDemocratic National Committee chair Tom PerezWatch the debate from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. ET onĀ CBS stationsĀ or live-stream it onĀ CBSN,Ā CBS All Access, orĀ FuboTVĀ (get a free trial). Coverage will continue from the spin room at 10:15 p.m. ET.CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that aims to educate today’s voters and train tomorrow’s leaders. Twitter is a debate partner.Download the freeĀ CBS News appĀ for complete coverage of theĀ 2020 presidential race.