Starring:

Andrew Rajan, Ben Whishaw, David Wilmot, Emily Beecham, Goran Kostic, Jason Cloud, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Kerry Fox, Kit Connor, Leanne Best, Lindsay Duncan, Phénix Brossard, Sebastian Hülk, Yana Yanezic

Summary:

Alice (Emily Beecham) is a single mother and dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its ownerAlice (Emily Beecham) is a single mother and dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it ‘Little Joe.’ But as their plant grows, so too does Alice’s suspicion that her new creation may not be as harmless as its nickname suggests.… Expand

Genre(s):

Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

105 min