Little help for the elderly and sick in struggle to find toilet paper

ST. PETERS — Steve Wilson, 78, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that makes it difficult to breathe. He has an enlarged heart, survived two bouts with cancer and uses a service dog.Wilson, of St. Peters, wishes he didn’t have to place himself at risk just to locate a roll of toilet paper.“There’s no way to acquire it without roaming into store after store after store,” he said. “This is insanity.”Wilson said his wife, 67, also has health problems that make it risky for her to go to leave home. The elderly and those with underlying health conditions are at highest risk of serious complications and death from the coronavirus.Last week, Wilson spent a day searching for the coveted item that has been quickly disappearing off shelves for nearly a month. Suppliers can’t keep up with demand.“I went to two Dierbergs, one Schnucks, a dollar store I think called Dollar Tree,” he said. But no luck.Wilson tried the grocery stores’ online ordering programs, which he uses for food, but he can’t get toilet paper through those services either.Wilson called the stores and asked if they could come up with a way to set aside some of the product for older adults like him. He couldn’t get much of an answer, he said.

Schnucks has set aside an hour from 6 to 7 a.m. to allow only those to shop who are over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions that place them at higher risk for complications with the coronavirus.On Monday, the grocery store chain further limited toilet paper package purchases from two to one per customer, said spokesman Paul Simon.When asked if the store could set aside toilet paper for those at higher risk, he said, “We don’t have a system for that at this time.”Dierbergs was forced to seek a supplier of single rolls of toilet paper, which it began selling Friday. Purchases are limited to four per customer, according to an email from Jamie Collins, the store chain’s vice president of marketing. No larger packages are in stock.“It just isn’t possible for us to meet the needs for all the special requests,” Collins stated. “So, we are trying to make it as fair as possible by enforcing the purchase limits.”Dierbergs has asked its customers to reserve the hour from 8 to 9 a.m. for older adults and those with health conditions. But that doesn’t mean shelves are stocked at 8 a.m.“We continue to get groceries and supplies on the shelves as they come into each of our locations,” Collins stated. “That schedule is reliant on when delivery trucks can make it to our stores.”Wilson has three adult children, but they live in other cities, he said. He hates to ask friends to scour the region for toilet paper for his household.Frequent trips to stores in an effort to catch the latest delivery is not a healthy solution, he said.“I wish they would do more than first-come-first-serve or that you can buy only so many rolls,” he said. “I’m terrified for myself and my wife.”

