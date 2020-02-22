Little Big Town makes case for new ‘Nightfall’ album, playing it in full at the Fox

Playing a new album in its entirety in concert can be a big risk, even for an established act. Fans unfamiliar with the material or not possessing an attention span equal to the task might drift to the bar or, worse, start talking. And those who came only to hear the hits might simply sit on their hands all night.Little Big Town took up that challenge Thursday night at the Fox Theatre. The superstar country quartet performed all 13 tracks from its latest release, “Nightfall” — released just five weeks ago — smartly parceling them out over the course of a nearly two-hour show and dropping enough hits in between them to keep the crowd engaged.It’s just the latest unconventional move from the group — Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook — whose career has been filled with them, from its lack of an established frontperson and its beautifully executed four-part harmonies to its tendency to challenge a hits-driven genre dominated by party-hearty anthems with songs that have adult themes and complex narratives.Not that Little Big Town lacks for songs that celebrate good times, as with the casual boozing of “Day Drinking” or “Pontoon,” with its randy reference to “motorboatin’, both of which kept the proceedings moving along Thursday night. The set offered other hits and favorites as well, including “Sober,” “Little White Church” and the rocking “Rollin’.”The group writes or co-writes much of its material but draws on outside writers as well. Fairchild acknowledged them, noting that “the best moments have come from late-night emails from incredible songwriters.” Introducing the Grammy-winning No. 1 hit “Better Man,” which came from an unexpected source, she added, “Luckily, Taylor Swift emailed Phillip, and he actually checked his email.”Still, the show was really all about “Nightfall,” and the new material justified the time and attention. The slow-building show-opener, “Next to You,” put Little Big Town’s gorgeous harmonies in focus right from the start, while the album’s alluring title track, which followed, gave a nod to the group’s 1970s soft-rock antecedent, Fleetwood Mac.Sweet played piano and sang lead vocals on the lovely ballad “Forever and a Night.” Schlapman took over on “Throw Your Love Away,” and Westbrook offered “Problem Child,” which he dedicated to “anyone who has ever felt like an outsider.”But Fairchild sang lead on most of the new songs, including some of the best ones: the knotty relationship numbers “Questions,” “Trouble With Forever” and “Sugar Coat,” as well as “Daughters” a still much-needed plea for gender equality.“Nightfall” consists of mostly somber fare, but again, the group broke things up with the album’s irresistible party anthem “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” along with older hits including “Tornado,” “Boondocks” and “Girl Crush.”As fine as the music was, the clean set design and eye-popping visual effects were every bit its equal. Especially notable was a set of screens that enveloped the group in three-dimensional images of spinning planets, swarming butterflies and various impressionistic scenes.Some might have hoped for a show that was a little less sedate and filled with more hits. But Little Big Town made a powerful case for its new album. Playing it in full was another bold move from a group from which one should expect nothing less.Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith opened the show with songs from her 2018 debut album “Starfire” and her sophomore set, “Supernova,” which is due next month. The Minnesota native showed promise and an impressive vocal range on songs such as “Long Time Coming” and “Tacoma.”

