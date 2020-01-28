🔥Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Meet the new Doctor!🔥

Doctor Who gave us an episode so jam-packed with twists on Sunday night that we here at RadioTimes.com needed not one but two podcasts to dissect everything that happened…

Following on from our first pod talking all about the surprise return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, Huw Fullerton (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor) and Morgan Jeffery (Associate Editor) talk series 12, episode five‘s second big reveal –the arrival of a new Doctor!

The episode – co-written by Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall – saw Jo Martin’s character Ruth Clayton revealed as the Doctor in disguise… but which Doctor? We react to the big twist and debate exactly where she could fit into Doctor Who canon…

If you too were left reeling, why not check out our handy guide to all the clues that Fugitive of the Judoon dropped hinting at Ruth’s true identity?

You can also read our thoughts on the episode’s big Time Lord twist here, and a bit of speculation on the identity of the “Lone Cyberman” here.

Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in Doctor Who

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7: 10pm, with Praxeus from co-writers Pete McTighe (Kerblam!) and Chris Chibnall, and featuring guest stars Matthew McNulty and Warren Brown.

What connects a missing astronaut in the Indian Ocean, birds behaving strangely in Peru and a US naval officer who washes up on a Madagascan beach? Team TARDIS investigate…