🔥Listen to Lil Nas X team up with Nas for ‘Rodeo’ remix🔥

Lil Nas X has teamed up with Nas for a new remix of the former’s song ‘Rodeo’ — check it out below.

The track, which initially featured Cardi B, originally came out as part of Lil Nas X’s debut EP ‘7’ back in June. That release followed on from the huge commercial success of the rapper/singer’s break-out hit ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’.

Lil Nas X has now recruited Nas for a new version of ‘Rodeo’, which doesn’t feature Cardi. Speaking about the collaboration, Lil Nas X said that it was “amazing… for Nas to even acknowledge me”.

Nas commended Lil Nas X for his 2019 success.

“I just saw him break barriers with country and hip-hop, and I think that this is a historic event,” the New York rapper said. “So many years apart, and we do the same thing, you know? It’s just a different style.”

The pair debuted their new collaboration at last night’s Grammys, with the duo playing live on a night which also saw performances from the likes of Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator and Demi Lovato.

Lil Nas X was also joined by BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo for his Grammys performance. The rapper later won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’.