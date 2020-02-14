🔥Listen to Billie Eilish’s new James Bond theme song🔥

Billie Eilish debuts new James Bond theme

Teenage music star Billie Eilish debuted her much-anticipated James Bond theme song on Thursday, just weeks after winning five Grammy Awards. Eilish’s new song, titled “No Time to Die,” was made for the upcoming 007 film by the same name.

Eilish tweeted the announcement and said she will perform the song at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday along with her brother and co-songwriter Finneas O’Connell, film score composer Hans Zimmer and musician Johnny Marr. The movie “No Time to Die,” the 25th installment of the James Bond series, will premiere on April 10.

Billie’s premiere performance of “No Time To Die” will be at the 2020 #BRITs on 2/18. Billie will be accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer, and @Johnny_Marr. The performance will be live on ITV in the UK and livestreamed on YouTube everywhere else in the world.— billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 14, 2020

Last month, the 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer expressed excitement over being chosen to do the song. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour,” Eilish, who co-wrote the song with O’Connell, said in a statement. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

The song “No Time to Die,” a melancholy, silky ode to Bond, joins 24 other songs produced for the iconic movie series — and it may also set Eilish up for her first Academy Award. The last two Bond theme songs, Sam Smith’s title song for “Spectre” and Adele’s “Skyfall,” both won an Oscar.It’s been a meteoric rise for Eilish, who shot to international fame after posting a song on SoundCloud in 2016. In an interview on CBS’s “Sunday Morning” that aired in December, she still couldn’t believe where she is now with her career. “Never in a million years would’ve thought I would be anywhere near where I am now, at all,” Eilish told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. Eilish was nominated for six Grammys at this year’s ceremony and won five, including the coveted Album of the Year award for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” She is the youngest solo artist to win the prestigious award. She also took home Record of the Year for “Bad Guy.”

