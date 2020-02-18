🔥Lisa Nandy says she wants to see 'Queen Meghan' Markle when asked if she would abolish Royal Family🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Lisa Nandy said she would like to see “Queen Meghan” when quizzed about the Royals in a Labour leadership debate.

When asked if they would vote to abolish the monarchy, all three candidates said that it was not a pressing issue.

Lisa Nandy was the only one of the hopefuls to say that she would vote to get rid of the monarchy as she is a “democrat”.

Later on she said: “I’d quite like to see Queen Meghan.”

Sir Keir Starmer said that he would vote to downsize the Royal Family, but not get rid of it.

Who will replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader?

Ms Nandy was the first to field the question on whether they would vote to get rid of the Monarchy in a referendum.

Responding to Krishnan Guru-Murthy she said: “I’m a democrat, so I would would vote to scrap it.”

She did caveat her point with “this is not a priority”.

The trio were asked a series of questions from both host Krishnan Guru-Murthy and the audience (Tim Anderson/Channel 4)

Former director of public prosecutions Sir Keir said: “I think I would vote to downsize it.”

“It did not come up on the doorstep, ” he added.

“This isn’t one of the priorities.”

Ms Long-Bailey said she would like to see Meghan Markle on the throne (Getty Images)

Ms Long-Bailey, who has the support of grassroots group Momentum, was the last to answer the question.

She said: “I think we have got more important things to worry about.”

“I wouldn’t want to abolish the Monarchy.”

The response drew applause from the audience of Labour members, voters and former supporters who left the voted for someone else in 2019.

In a good natured debate, the trio refused to be drawn quick-fire questions on subjects like The Firm and the legalisation of Marijuana – at one point the Labour candidates even threatened to go on strike.