🔥Lisa Nandy blasts 'collective failure of Labour leadership' in response to anti-Semitism during heated debate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Labour leadership candidates have clashed over the party’s response to its anti-Semitism crisis.

During a debate on Sky News on Thursday, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said there had been a “collective failure of leadership at the top of the party for years” where high-profile cases had not been dealt with.

She added that, as someone who is half-Indian, “I know what racism feels like”.

Taking on Sir Keir Starmer, who said that he would “personally take responsibility for building our trust with our Jewish community” if he was to become leader, she said: “I believe that you are sincere about this, but if we do not acknowledge how badly the shadow cabinet as a whole got this wrong we will not earn the trust of the Jewish community.”

Sir Keir told her: “You were in the shadow cabinet when this issue came up as well.”

Ms Nandy shot back: “I spoke out publicly and then I left and I didn’t return.”

She added: “The shadow cabinet was offered sight of the submission to the Equality and Human Rights Commission which was investigating Labour for institutional racism.

“And apparently not a single person took up the offer of seeing the party’s position.”

Sir Keir told her that was “absolute nonsense”, adding that he and deputy leader Tom Watson had asked for that submission.

He said he had argued in favour of Labour adopting the international definition of anti-Semitism and having automatic expulsion of “clear cases”.

Asked if Ms Long-Bailey had spoken out, Sir Keir paused before saying: “I think, given where we have got to, I think the last thing our members, our movement and our country wants is us three trying to take lumps out of each other about who did what.

“The test for us is how would we deal with this as leader of the Labour Party, and I would take a leadership role on this.”

More follows…