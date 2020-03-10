🔥Lisa Nandy and Piers Morgan in heated Good Morning Britain row over transgender rights in professional sport🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Piers Morgan and Lisa Nandy clashed on TV today in a heated discussion over trans-rights, with the Labour leadership contender accusing the presenter of having a “nonsense” argument.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Wigan MP became embroiled in a long, heated row with Morgan that centred on transgender athletes competing in professional sport.

The presenter questioned Ms Nandy on whether she thought people who were born as male and identified as female should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Ms Nandy responded by saying Morgan had oversimplified the argument and a sporting commission was needed to properly set parameters around the issue.

But, Morgan said that, with only three months to the Olympics in Tokyo, there would not be enough time to form a commission.

Piers Morgan and Lisa Nandy debated trans-rights on GMB (ITV / GMB)

The International Olympics Committee has said it will wait until after the 2020 games to publish new guidelines on transgender athletes that are meant to protect inclusivity, safety and fairness in sport.

The pair argued for around ten minutes, with Morgan arguing that allowing athletes born as male to compete in the opposite sexes’ sports encroached on women’s rights.

He asked Ms Nandy whether she thought it would be fair to let someone like Usain Bolt or Floyd Mayweather to identify as female, undergo a year of testosterone treatment and then compete in women’s competitions.

Ms Nandy responded: “It’s simply nonsense, it’s a straw man (argument).”

She continued: “Let’s take the heat out of it and let’s have a sensible measured debate on where the parameters are”.

She added: “The idea that you want to pit one group of people against the other, I think this is not good enough. It does have a real impact on people.

“I’m worried about what you are doing to some of the most marginalised people in this country.”

Morgan also asked Ms Nandy whether she agreed with Labour MP Dawn Butler’s comments on the programme last month when she said a “child is born without sex.”

Ms Nandy responded that babies were assigned a gender at birth and later chose what gender they identified with as they grew up.

She added that Morgan was “being trivial” after he asked what would happen if he wanted to identify as a “two-spirit penguin”.

“You don’t seem to understand that for people coming to terms with their own gender is actually much more complicated by debates like this,” she said.

Ms Nandy was also questioned by Morgan and Susannah Reid on the coronavirus outbreak and why she had come onto the show with symptoms of a cold.

She insisted she was “coronavirus-free” and instead had “Labour-leadership-itis”. “I’m all right, I’m surviving. If you wanted to self-isolate me I’d probably take it,” she said.

Holding up the front page of the Daily Mail with the headline “Stay at home if have a cold”, Morgan said: “Instead you’re coming here to potentially infect us”.

Ms Nandy responded by saying that the advice was not yet official and when “it does become real we need to have measures in place to make sure we can (self-isolate).”​