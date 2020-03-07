🔥Lionel Messi to the rescue as Barcelona toil to win over Real Sociedad🔥

Lionel Messi’s penalty 10 minutes from time handed a below-par Barcelona a much-needed win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

FULL TIME

FULL TIME | Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad

90 mins + 5: No goal. Ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside…

GOAL | Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad | Jordi Alba 90+5′

90 mins + 1: Five minutes of added time at Camp Nou…

90 mins: Pique clears a dangerous ball into the box…

SUBS

88 mins: Braithwaite off to applause. Junior Firpo on in his place…

SUBS

85 mins: Griezmann off, replaced by Ansu Fati. Big cheers for the youngster…

83 mins: Now Monreal goes down under challenge from Griezmann on the edge of the area, but the referee waves Real Sociedad protests away. Correct call…

GOAL82 mins: Messi hits low to Remiro’s left to give Barcelona the lead and the Camp Nou erupts. Real Sociedad unhappy and they may have a point…

GOAL | Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad | Lionel Messi 81′

80 mins: Penalty to Barcelona!

79 mins: VAR looking at possible penalty for Barcelona and the referee goes to the screen…

78 mins: Real Sociedad break and Monreal, alone on the left, slides a low shot just wide…

77 mins: Danger as the ball goes in and Real Sociedad cannot clear, but the visitors eventually get it away. There’s a possible handball as well as a cross hits a Real Sociedad player on the arm…

YELLOW CARD

76 mins: Ander Guevara booked for hauling down Messi. Free-kick to Barcelona in Real Sociedad’s half…

75 mins: Real Sociedad steal the ball and the referee plays advantage despite a Vidal foul. Odegaard threads a lovely pass through to Isak, but the Swedish strker blasts just wide. Vidal also lucky to escape a booking, there…

SUBS

74 mins: Arturo Vidal is on for Barcelona as Rakitic makes way…

73 mins: A low cross from the left is cut out by Lenglet, who makes a vital intervention. Oyarzabal then hits a long-range effort over the top. He was all alone…

72 mins: Monreal gets into the area on the left and shoots at goal. His effort is deflected off Semedo and flies just wide. Could have gone anywhere, that! Barca clear from the corner…

SUBS

71 mins: Diego Llorente goes off and is replaced by Igor Zubeldia…

