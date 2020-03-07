🔥Lionel Messi to the rescue as Barcelona toil to win over Real Sociedad🔥
Lionel Messi’s penalty 10 minutes from time handed a below-par Barcelona a much-needed win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Live Updates
FULL TIME
2020-03-07T19: 24: 46.106Z
2020-03-07T19: 24: 26.550Z
90 mins + 5: No goal. Ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside…
2020-03-07T19: 23: 20.296Z
GOAL | Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad | Jordi Alba 90+5′
2020-03-07T19: 18: 07.446Z
90 mins + 1: Five minutes of added time at Camp Nou…
2020-03-07T19: 17: 47.476Z
90 mins: Pique clears a dangerous ball into the box…
SUBS
2020-03-07T19: 15: 02.053Z
88 mins: Braithwaite off to applause. Junior Firpo on in his place…
SUBS
2020-03-07T19: 12: 05.000Z
85 mins: Griezmann off, replaced by Ansu Fati. Big cheers for the youngster…
2020-03-07T19: 11: 36.830Z
83 mins: Now Monreal goes down under challenge from Griezmann on the edge of the area, but the referee waves Real Sociedad protests away. Correct call…
2020-03-07T19: 09: 29.030Z
GOAL82 mins: Messi hits low to Remiro’s left to give Barcelona the lead and the Camp Nou erupts. Real Sociedad unhappy and they may have a point…
2020-03-07T19: 08: 07.106Z
GOAL | Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad | Lionel Messi 81′
2020-03-07T19: 07: 20.386Z
80 mins: Penalty to Barcelona!
2020-03-07T19: 07: 05.243Z
79 mins: VAR looking at possible penalty for Barcelona and the referee goes to the screen…
2020-03-07T19: 06: 37.090Z
78 mins: Real Sociedad break and Monreal, alone on the left, slides a low shot just wide…
2020-03-07T19: 05: 45.530Z
77 mins: Danger as the ball goes in and Real Sociedad cannot clear, but the visitors eventually get it away. There’s a possible handball as well as a cross hits a Real Sociedad player on the arm…
YELLOW CARD
2020-03-07T19: 04: 04.646Z
76 mins: Ander Guevara booked for hauling down Messi. Free-kick to Barcelona in Real Sociedad’s half…
2020-03-07T19: 03: 13.720Z
75 mins: Real Sociedad steal the ball and the referee plays advantage despite a Vidal foul. Odegaard threads a lovely pass through to Isak, but the Swedish strker blasts just wide. Vidal also lucky to escape a booking, there…
SUBS
2020-03-07T19: 01: 08.450Z
74 mins: Arturo Vidal is on for Barcelona as Rakitic makes way…
2020-03-07T19: 00: 38.840Z
73 mins: A low cross from the left is cut out by Lenglet, who makes a vital intervention. Oyarzabal then hits a long-range effort over the top. He was all alone…
2020-03-07T18: 59: 28.733Z
72 mins: Monreal gets into the area on the left and shoots at goal. His effort is deflected off Semedo and flies just wide. Could have gone anywhere, that! Barca clear from the corner…
SUBS
2020-03-07T18: 58: 21.266Z
71 mins: Diego Llorente goes off and is replaced by Igor Zubeldia…
