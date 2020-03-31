🔥Lionel Messi tips Chelsea star Mason Mount to become 'one of the best' in Europe🔥

Lionel Messi has tipped Chelsea youngster Mason Mount to be “one of the best” should he fulfil his potential.

The Barcelona and Argentina star has launched a pack of Champions League player cards with Chelsea’s Mount included in the ‘youth on the rise’ category.

The England international made his Champions League debut against Valencia in September and played a part in all seven of Chelsea’s European games before the season was suspended, starting five.

On Mount, Messi – who has 114 Champions League goals – said: “Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best.”

Having made his debut at the start of Frank Lampard’s first season at the club, Mount has already racked up 41 Chelsea appearances and – aside from a short slump around the festive period – has been one of the brightest Blues players this season scoring six goals and claiming five assists.