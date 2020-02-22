🔥Lionel Messi produces sensational display with four goals as Barcelona crush Eibar to go top of LaLiga🔥

Lionel Messi produced a sensational display scoring all four goals as Barcelona regained top spot in LaLiga with a 5-0 win over Eibar at Camp Nou.

The Argentinian magician ended his four-game goal drought – his longest run without a goal for six years – with a fine strike inside the first quarter of an hour.

The 33-year-old doubled his tally after squeezing an effort past Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic at his near post.

And the Barca star wrapped up his 38th LaLiga hat-trick in the 40th minute, taking advantage of a loose ball to slot into the corner to kill the game as a contest.

Martin Braithwaite, an €18 million arrival from Leganes earlier this week after Barca were given special permission to sign a striker to replace injured Ousmane Dembele, made his debut from the bench with 18 minutes left.

And the Dane made his first contributions by setting up Messi for his fourth late on, before supplying Arthur for the fifth as the Blaugrana cruised to victory.

They go two points of Real Madrid, who will go back to the top of LaLiga if they beat Levante in the evening kick-off.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

FULL TIME | Barcelona 5-0 Eibar

90 mins + 1: Two goals in quick succession for Barca. Messi walks in a fourth and then Braithwaite’s shot is saved and runs into the path of Arthur for a fifth! Emphatic win by Barca. Two minutes of added time…

GOAL | Barcelona 5-0 Eibar | Arthur Melo 90′

GOAL!

GOAL | Barcelona 4-0 Eibar | Lionel Messi 87′

82 mins: Umtiti volleys a ball across goal for Vidal, who converts at the far post, but the Chilean is offside…

79 mins: Messi shoots, but Dmitrovic tips over and the corner is headed clear…

78 mins: Free-kick to Barcelona in a central position, around 28 yards out…

75 mins: Lenglet lays off for Umtiti, who rolls into the empty net, but the two were offside when Messi chipped the ball in…

74 mins: Ter Stegen in a little trouble at the back after a pass from Umtiti, but gets it away in the end…

SUBS

72 mins: Griezman goes off and Braithwaite is on to make his debut…

71 mins: Diop penalised for taking out Rakitic in a 50-50. The Croatian is hurt, but back up again…

SUBS

68 mins: Gerard Pique goes off for a rest and is replaced by Samuel Umtiti…

SUBS

66 mins: Double change for Eibar. Enrich replaced by Quique Gonzalez and Inui makes way for Pablo de Blasis…

64 mins: Arbilla scrambles the ball over the line, but his foot was high and dangerous. No goal!

63 mins: Takashi Inui cuts in from the left and hits an angled drive which deflects off De Jong and goes out for a corner…

61 mins: Ter Stegen witth a fine save low to his left to deny Cote, whose effort may have been going just wide…

60 mins: Free-kick to Eibar in a good position on the right…

SUBS

59 mins: De Jong on to replace Busquets…

56 mins: Clement Lenglet with an important intervention to stop Escalante in his tracks on the edge of the Barcelona area…

54 mins: Messi into the area once more, dispossessed by an Eibar defender…

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann.

Subs: Neto, Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Akieme.

Eibar XI: Dmitrovic; Tejero, Burgos, Arbilla, Cote; Diop, Edu Exposito, Escalante; Orellana, Inui, Sergi Enrich.

Subs: Sergio Alvarez, Yoel Rodriguez, Oliveira, De Blasis, Cristoforo, Pedro Leon; Quique Gonzalez.