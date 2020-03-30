🔥Lionel Messi hits out at Barcelona board as players agree to 70 per cent wage cut to help club staff🔥

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
lionel-messi-hits-out-at-barcelona-board-as-players-agree-to-70-per-cent-wage-cut-to-help-club-staff

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has announced via Instagram that he and his team-mates have accepted the 70 per cent pay cut proposed by the Catalan club on Thursday night.

The measure, known as an ERTE, is a temporary regulation of employment which either sees complete cancellation of a contract or a reduction in wages, often brought about by a force majeure.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Spain, Barca announced their intentions to invoke an ERTE late on Thursday but had not reached an agreement with the playing staff at that point and the first-team squad were thought to be unwilling to see their salaries cut by 70 per cent.

But in a statement released by Messi and Luis Suarez posted on social media, the players have pledged to take a substantial cut which will ensure the club’s non-playing staff are paid in full, with Spain on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More follows…

You May Also Like

abortion-providers-in-ohio-aim-to-block-coronavirus-related-curbs

🔥Abortion providers in Ohio aim to block coronavirus-related curbs🔥

once-sentenced-to-life-for-his-wife’s-murder,-russell-faria-to-get-$2-million-to-settle-lawsuit-against-police

🔥Once sentenced to life for his wife’s murder, Russell Faria to get $2 million to settle lawsuit against police🔥

st.-louis-mayor-might-ask-retired-police-officers-to-return-to-work

🔥St. Louis mayor might ask retired police officers to return to work🔥

new-york’s-cuomo-appeals-to-healthcare-workers-elsewhere-to-help-state

🔥New York’s Cuomo appeals to healthcare workers elsewhere to help state🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *