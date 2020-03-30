🔥Lionel Messi hits out at Barcelona board as players agree to 70 per cent wage cut to help club staff🔥

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has announced via Instagram that he and his team-mates have accepted the 70 per cent pay cut proposed by the Catalan club on Thursday night.

The measure, known as an ERTE, is a temporary regulation of employment which either sees complete cancellation of a contract or a reduction in wages, often brought about by a force majeure.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Spain, Barca announced their intentions to invoke an ERTE late on Thursday but had not reached an agreement with the playing staff at that point and the first-team squad were thought to be unwilling to see their salaries cut by 70 per cent.

But in a statement released by Messi and Luis Suarez posted on social media, the players have pledged to take a substantial cut which will ensure the club’s non-playing staff are paid in full, with Spain on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More follows…