🔥Lionel Messi commits future to Barcelona and wants to bring another Champions League title to Camp Nou🔥

Lionel Messi says he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

The Argentine attacker is out of contract at Camp Nou in 2021 and has a clause which allows him to walk away for free at the end of the season.

But he told Mundo Deportivo: “I have said many times that my idea is [to stay] and while the club and the people still want me to, there won’t be any problem from my point of view.”

“I have said many times that I would like to be here, for everyone, the club and the fans to be happy with the team, to have a winning project and to keep competing for all the trophies, as we always have at this club.

“That’s my idea: to continue at the club. I want to win another Champions League, I want to keep winning Ligas.”

Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona and in his 16th season with the first team, but said: “In many moments I had the chance to leave the club. There were many clubs interested who were willing to pay even my [release] clause, but at no time did I consider leaving and now neither.

“I repeat: if the club want [me to stay], there’s no problem.”

Speculation over Messi’s future has intensified after the Argentine recently responded angrily to criticism by sporting director Eric Abidal over how the players were training in the final days under previous coach Ernesto Valverde.

“I don’t know what went through his head to say that,” the Barca captain said. “But I responded because I felt attacked. I felt he was attacking the players.

“Too many things are said about the dressing room, that I control everything, that I pick and remove coaches, bring players and especially, about me. That I have a lot of power and make decisions.

“And it annoyed me that a person from the club, a technical secretary… that he put the players in the middle of a sacking like that of our coach. It seemed crazy to me.”

Another scandal broke this week at Camp Nou as radio station Cadena SER claimed the club had paid €1 million for a company to create social media posts from numerous accounts to protect the image of president Josep Maria Bartomeu and attack a number of other figures, including Messi and team-mate Gerard Pique.

“It caught me a little by surprise,” Messi said. “Because I wasn’t there and was travelling at that moment. Later, I found out a little about it all.”

Bartomeu has since dismissed the claims both publicly and in a private meeting with the squad.

“The president told us the same thing he made public, the same thing he said in the press conference,” Messi said. “What the situation was, what had happened, and I can’t say much more. The same thing he said, he told the captains in private.”

Asked if he was convinced by Bartomeu’s explications, Messi said: “The truth is it seems strange to me that something like that could happen. But they said there would be proof as well.

“We will have to wait and see if it is true or not.”