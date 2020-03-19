🔥Lionel Messi accepts toilet paper challenge and Barcelona forward makes it look easy with 20 touches🔥

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is the latest player to accept the toilet paper challenge and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner made it look easy with 20 touches in a video uploaded late on Wednesday.

Messi was challenged by former Barca team-mate Xavi and posted his version on Instagram stories on Wednesday evening.

The idea, which has become popular during the break in action due to the coronavirus crisis with football suspended across Europe, is to keep a roll of toilet paper in the air with kick-ups – touching it 10 times.

In his video filmed at home, Messi managed double that total and made it seem straightforward in a post published on his Instagram account.

Having taken up the challenge, the 32-year-old nominated fellow Barca players Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez to follow suit, along with Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero.

And at the end of the video, he said: “That OK?”