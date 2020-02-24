🔥Line of succession UK: The British Royal Family line to the throne🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as “senior” royals, questions have been raised about whether the move will affect the line of succession to the throne.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, is heir to the throne, followed by his son William, the Duke of Cambridge, and then his grandson, Prince George.

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute. Despite Harry and Meghan’s statement, experts say it would take an act of Parliament to remove a person from the line of succession.

Here, we take at look at those in the line of succession in the Royal Family.

Charles, Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales, born in 1948, will succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will become queen when her husband takes the throne.

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry. (Getty Images)

Before his eldest son William was born in 1982, Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew was second in line to the throne.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Erdem to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 (Getty Images )

The Duke of Cambridge is the eldest son of Prince Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana.

He is now second in line to throne and will follow in his father’s footsteps with his wife Catherine at his side.

The royal couple have had three children: Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Prince George of Cambridge

In 2011, Commonwealth leaders agreed to change the succession laws so that both sons and daughters have the equal right to the throne.

The Cambridges with Camilla Duchess of Cornwall (Getty Images)

Born in 2013, Prince George will succeed his father as the eldest child, making him third in line to wear the crown.

After the change in law, Princess Charlotte, who was born in 2015, comes before any younger sibling whether boy or girl. She is currently fourth in line to the throne.

Her younger brother Louis, born in 2018, is therefore fifth in line.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

The family have started a new life in Canada (Getty Images)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the second son of Charles and Diana and is sixth in line after his niece and nephews.

His son with Meghan, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who does not carry a title out of choice from his parents, is seventh in line to the throne.

In January 2019, the Duke and Duchess announced they would step back from being “senior” members of the royal family.

But even if they will no longer be working royals, the line of succession does not change.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

(Getty Images)

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was once third in line to the throne before his nephew William was born – he is now eighth.

His daughters, Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York, are ninth and tenth, respectively.

Prince Andrew stepped back from all royal duties last year after a car crash interview on BBC Newsnight, in which he tried to put to bed criticism over his past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Line of Succession UK

(1) Charles, Prince of Wales

(2) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

(3) Prince George of Cambridge

(4) Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

(5) Prince Louis of Cambridge

(6) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

(7) Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

(8) Prince Andrew, Duke of York

(9) Princess Beatrice of York

(10) Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank

(11) Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

(12) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn

(13) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor