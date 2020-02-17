🔥Line of Duty behind-the-scenes pictures revealed as filming for series six begins🔥

The BBC has shared new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Line of Duty as filming began on the sixth series.

The broadcaster’s press office shared two new pictures on Twitter today, one of which showed cast members Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston through a camera monitor.

Another shot showed a clapper board with “Line of Duty 6” written on it.

The tweet read: “Mother. Of. God. First look images released as filming begins on series six of #LineOfDuty.”

The new series will take place a year and a half on from the events of season five and will focus on a brand new case for AC-12, centred around an “enigmatic” Detective Chief Inspector, the broadcaster confirmed.

Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald will join the cast as DCI Joanne Davidson, who show creator Jed Mercurio has described as “AC-12’s most enigmatic adversary yet.”

Davidson is the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at the anti-corruption unit.

Line of Duty: Series 5 (2019) – In pictures

A photo from a read-through last week showed Macdonald alongside returning stars Compston, Dunbar and Vicky McClure.

The cast united for a read-through last week (BBC)

Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah will also join the cast for series six.

Line of Duty is set to return to BBC One later this year, with a start date yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster.

Series one to five of Line of Duty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.