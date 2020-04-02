🔥Lindsay Lohan relaunches her music career as she teases new single Back To Me🔥

Lindsay Lohan fans, brace yourselves – the star is back with a brand new song.

The Freaky Friday star, 33, has teased her new single in a post on her Instagram.

The single is titled Back To Me and according to Lohan is “about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go.

“Living in the now,”

She then confirmed: ““Back To Me” is out on Friday!”

This will be Lohan’s first song in 12 year following the release of her single Bossy in 2008.

She has completely cleared her Instagram in preparation for her comeback and initially teased the release of her song with a video titled “I’m back.”

The eerie video shows a television screen which read “The evolution of Lindsay Lohan,” perhaps in a nod to her at times turbulent career.

The screen then shows several clips from through her life before the screen shatters and Lohan can be heard saying the words “I’m back”.

Lohan rose to prominence with her role in The Parent Trap in 1998, before starring in hits such as Mean Girls and Confession Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Most recently, she starred in her own reality TV series on MTV called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.