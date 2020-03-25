🔥Linda Lusardi's husband says she is 'nowhere near out of the woods' as the star remains in hospital🔥

Linda Lusardi’s husband Sam Kane has given an update on her coronavirus recovery.

Posting on Instagram, Kane said the former glamour model, 61, has seen “no real change” in her condition since being admitted to hospital last Friday.

Kane, 51, also tested positive for the virus and os now back at home after his own brief stint in hospital.

Updating friends, family and fans on Facebook, he said that Lusardi is still on oxygen and on a drip, thanking everyone for their positive messages.

His post read: “No real change in Linda today, I’m afraid. She’s been the same since last night.

“Still on oxygen and still on a drip, very poorly. She’s eating and drinking regularly.

“Just needs her oxygen levels to start taking care of themselves before the next big push can happen.

Hospitalised: Lusardi’s recovering is ongoing (Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images for Make-A-Wish Foundation)

“She’s still far from well and nowhere near out of the woods. Send your thoughts, Your love, your prayers and your positivity to her. She needs all the help she can get right now.”

He added: “She’s fighting and she is winning. Thank you for all of your amazing and kind messages. So much love.”

Kane previously described the virus as “cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless” and added that it is “nothing like the flu.”

Lusardi first opened up about her diagnosis on Twitter, telling fans that her and Kane had symptoms and they were in isolation.

She has also posted about the “amazing” NHS staff who have been treating her at hospital, saying on Twitter: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My Sam went home from hospital today to carry on recovering.

“We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet The NHS staff have been amazing Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all.”