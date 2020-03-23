🔥Linda Lusardi's husband Sam Kane reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus🔥

Linda Lusardi’s husband Sam Kane has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kane, 51, and the former Loose Women star, 61, were hospitalised last week, with Lusardi telling Twitter followers that she had “never felt this ill” and that she was taking things “one-day-at-a-time.”

Writing on Facebook yesterday, Kane said: “Well. It’s official. I am positive for Coronavirus.

“I don’t know if I’m happy or gutted. Probably a bit of both. I hope it’s a one time thing coz I don’t want this again.” [sic]

Kane praised the “beyond incredible” NHS staff who cared for him and Lusardi (Getty Images)

He revealed that he did not know the results of his wife’s test yet but said he felt “certain” she had also been suffering from Covid-19 due to her “text book symptoms.”

He said that he had been told that many tests are “false negatives” as “the testing process is so sensitive.”

Kane also praised the “fearless” and “beyond incredible” NHS staff who had cared for him and his wife, writing: “The work and care they are giving at the front line with so little resources is astounding.”

He added: “The debt of gratitude I owe them for getting my girl back to a sense of normality will be owed for the rest of my life.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

“Please take care of yourselves. Isolating is the only way now. This has to be stopped and only we can do it. Take care of yourselves. Stay safe.”

On Monday morning, he shared another update imploring followers not to see the virus as “just a flu bug.”

“I can’t stress enough that this is not ‘just a flu bug,’” he wrote. “I’ve watched this take my girl to death’s door. I’ve felt it take me there.”

He described coronavirus as “cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless” and “nothing like flu,” urging people to “please stop going out” and “stay in.”

“Passing this around will mean it just takes longer till we’re back to normal,” he said.