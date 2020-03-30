🔥Linda Lusardi discharged from hospital after coronavirus battle🔥

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi has returned home after a stay in hospital with Covid-19, her husband Sam Kane has said.

Lusardi, 61, and Kane, 51, were admitted to hospital with the disease around March 19 and while Kane was discharged a few days later, Lusardi’s condition was considerably worse.

However, Kane tweeted on Sunday night that Lusardi had recovered sufficiently to be sent home.

He wrote: “So blessed to be spending tonight with my beautiful girl at home by my side. God bless the NHS. So happy to have her home.”

Kane provided updates on her status to worried fans, revealing she was breathing with the help of oxygen equipment, while Lusardi herself tweeted she had “never felt this ill.”

Lusardi and Kane have urged fans to follow the advice of experts on self-isolation because she has coronavirus symptoms.

The former glamour model tweeted after being admitted to hospital: “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts – please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other.”

Lusardi, whose TV appearances include Emmerdale, Dancing On Ice and Loose Women, found fame in the 1970s and ’80s, and in a 2005 poll was voted the UK’s most popular Page 3 girl ever.

A number of famous faces have contracted coronavirus, including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also tested positive for the virus and were hospitalised in Australia before being discharged a week later.

Additional reporting by Press Association