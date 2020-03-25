🔥Linda Barker's top tips for making the most of unused spaces🔥

Homeowners, particularly city dwellers, often complain about cramped living conditions, despite sitting on tens of thousands of pounds worth of wasted space.

Nearly half of Brits plan to move for more room, yet 15 per cent of the average home is left unused, according to new research commissioned by TalkTalk.

The average UK house costs £226,906, suggesting over £34,000 worth of space is neglected. In London, where the average house price is £485,000, the value of wasted space works out at £73,000.

The most commonly neglected spaces are attics (31 per cent), followed by spare bedrooms (30 per cent) and garden sheds (7 per cent).

Dining rooms and garages also often go unloved, with homeowners saying they had either turned these areas into storage or forgotten about them.

Homeowners’ most popular transformation goals include relaxation dens, home cinemas and gyms, while big-screen gaming areas are lusted after by a quarter of 18 to 24-year-olds.

Struggling to work out what to do with your unloved space? Interior designer and former Changing Rooms star Linda Barker has shared some top tips on how to make the best use of your attic, spare bedroom or shed.

Sort our your shed

“Sheds can be a dumping ground but with a bit of imagination they can be really creative spaces,” says Linda, who recommends embarking on a “clutter control” mission by adding a cupboard or two and hammering in some hooks to hang tools from.

Install some shelving to take things off the floor and maximise the space, rather than letting everything pile up.

Give the inside of your shed a paint job – natural colours will help it blend more seamlessly into the surrounding garden.

Try growing herbs – or any plants that do not need bright sunshine – in the shed, giving you a reason to go in and enjoy it.

Pop a wicker chair in a corner and use it as a reading nook when you want to escape the noise of the main house – no-one will know where to find you!

Refresh your attic

Roof spaces can make great home offices, especially when connected to the rest of the house with modern wi-fi, painted in light colours to give the illusion of more space, and brightened up by dormer windows.

If you want to make a cold attic more liveable, get out your ruler and measure the height, width and depth of each nook and cranny.

Once you’ve got your measurements together, you can go furniture shopping without worrying that your purchases won’t fit under low eaves. Head to the likes of Ikea and BoConcept for modular pieces that will fit your space.

Consider turning your loft space into an extra bedroom. Too tiny for both a bed and storage? Invest in a built-in bed with pull-out storage underneath and floating shelving – both excellent space-saving solutions.

Give your spare bedroom another purpose

The problem with spare bedrooms is that they only come into their own when you have guests to stay, lying dormant the rest of the time.

Linda suggests replacing the bed with a sofa bed, which will open up the space and allow you to use it for other purposes – as a reading room/library, a study or a home gym.

Spare bedrooms tend to lack the space of the master suite but chances are, there will be room for a desk and chair, ideal for children studying for exams or self-employed people working from home.

Glamour queens will love the idea of turning a spare bedroom into a walk-in wardrobe, especially if you lack storage space in your own bedroom, while kids may prefer the idea of transforming it into a TV and gaming den.

Remember that the spare bedroom is an ideal canvas on which to experiment with bolder colours.

“The most important thing is to be creative and really express yourself,” says Linda. So go for it!