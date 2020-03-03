🔥Limp Liverpool a mess when trailing with Jordan Henderson's absence telling🔥

It would be fair to say nobody saw that starting XI coming.

While Jurgen Klopp hasn’t quite shown disdain for the FA Cup since joining Liverpool, his selections haven’t been far off meriting such a description.

Here, though, the German confounded expectation as he named the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Sadio Mane in a strong but changed team to face Chelsea.

Perhaps, as had been suggested prior to tonight’s visit to Stamford Bridge, the Reds boss had reconsidered his priorities after hopes of an unbeaten league season were dashed.

He needn’t have bothered – the end result was another worryingly limp performance that narrowed Liverpool’s trophy options to two.

A kinder draw than this might have seen Klopp’s men prolong their run, of course, but a third defeat in just four games is alarming no matter how you slice it up.

Reds a mess when trailing

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Liverpool | 03/03/2020

Liverpool haven’t spent much time behind in games this season, and it is just as well judging by their recent performances.

As was the case at Atletico Madrid and Watford, the Reds fell apart here once they were asked to break down opposition with a lead to defend.

Either side could have gone ahead during a frenetic start to proceedings but, that it was Chelsea who did effectively seemed to decide the contest.

From there, the visitors just got worse and worse, ending the game as deserved losers when they had started proceedings at least as impressively as their hosts.

Klopp cannot be happy seeing his team resort to hopeful punts forward and questionably patterns of play whenever things aren’t going their way.

Henderson value writ large

(AFP via Getty Images)

It is almost too convenient to put Liverpool’s recent travails down to the loss of one player.

But how can anyone have watched their recent games and not feel like Jordan Henderson’s absence has been a key factor?

The Reds captain sets high standards on the field, eats up second balls, and is careful but incisive with his passing from central areas – all things that have been lacking of late.

Klopp cannot get him back from injury quick enough, particularly with that return leg against Atletico Madrid fast approaching.

Bournemouth fixture now vital

(AFP via Getty Images)

If Klopp could have handpicked his side’s next fixture, Bournemouth at Anfield would certainly be near the top of the list.

Liverpool have won their last five meetings with the Cherries by an aggregate scoreline of 17-0 and will be confident of extending their good run on Saturday.

A comfortable win is exactly the tonic these players need after the most testing period of their season thus far, and would bring an end to the franky ludicrous suggestions that this recent wobble threatens their hopes of Premier League glory.

You wouldn’t want to be Eddie Howe and co as they prepare to travel to Merseyside this weekend.