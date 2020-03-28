🔥Lights switch off around the world for Earth Hour 2020🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nations around the world have switched off their light for Earth Hour 2020.

Prominent landmarks – like the Sydney Opera House and the Kremlin Wall in Russia – have been been plunged into darkness for an hour from 8: 30pm on Saturday.

Tower Bridge and the Shard were among the buildings on London’s skyline to go dark in support of the worldwide movement.

​Earth Hour was established by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and has taken place annually since 2007.

(AP)

The event is held to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to switch off non-essential lights as a commitment to tackle climate change

Over the years, Earth Hour has grown to spark global conversations on the loss of biodiversity and nature across the globe.

Andy Ridley, CEO and co-founder of Earth Hour, has said of the event: “Earth Hour is about the power of an interconnected global community coming together to drive real action for the sustainable future of our planet.”

This year, as the coronavirus lockdown sweeps the world, Earth Hour encouraged participants to mark the occasion online, sharing videos and photos of them taking part.