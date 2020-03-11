🔥Lidl to open its first pub in Northern Ireland🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

German supermarket chain Lidl has revealed its plans to open its first pub in Northern Ireland.

The discount supermarket has submitted a planning application to turn part of its new store in the town of Dundonald, just outside of Belfast, into a tap room.

The proposed plans will see the pub lie next to the Lidl supermarket, but will have a separate entrance.

The small pub will have a bar area and a few booths for seating and an off-licence area, but Lidl has not yet revealed what it will sell or the price of a pint.

A Lidl spokesperson said in a statement: “Lidl can confirm that it has lodged an application to open a licensed premises within our Dundonald store. This will offer shoppers an off licence service along with a public house.

“As the fastest growing retailer in Northern Ireland, we believe Dundonald shoppers should have the opportunity to access the same great value assortment currently enjoyed by thousands of shoppers in 37 other Lidl stores in Northern Ireland.”

The development of the store is set to cost £7 million and, as it is still early stages, it is not yet known when it’s expected to be completed.

We are spoilt for choice with excellent pubs in London, but we wouldn’t say no to a cheeky pint post-supermarket shop.