🔥Lidl is selling a heart-shaped waffle maker for £11.99 – just in time for Valentine’s Day🔥

Bargain supermarket chain Lidl has just the thing for those romantic breakfasts come February 14.

Yes, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the store has release a heart-shaped waffle maker.

And, with a price of just £11.99, both the cost and the waffles it’ll produce look set to be super-appealing to shoppers.

Heart-shaped waffles make the perfect Valentine’s breakfast (Credit: Lidl)

You can treat the love of your life to a romantic brekkie that doesn’t cost the earth – and really isn’t that much hard work.

Plus, when you head into store to buy the Silvercrest Waffle Maker – which has a three-year warranty – you’ll be able to pick up everything you need to make the waffles.

It can make up to five heart-shaped waffles at once, meaning you can make waffles to your heart’s content.

“This easy-to-use gadget features a high-quality, non-stick coating and adjustable temperature and status light, so kitchen disasters will be easily avoided,” Lidl said.

The machine makes five waffles – who will you share yours with? (Credit: Lidl)

To make the waffles, it’ll cost you just £1.40 per person, Lidl said.

You’ll need flour (£1.79), baking powder (46p), caster sugar (65p), six eggs ( 89p), milk (£1.09), butter (£1.49) and vanilla extract (65p) – and you’ll be able to pick it all in store.

“For those looking for a free-from option, Lidl even stocks its own range of plant-based milks, coconut flour and coconut sugar,” Lidl added.

Then you’ll just have to decide how to decorate them.

Opt for sweet toppings such as strawberries drizzled with warm melted chocolate.

Or turn your Valentine’s brekkie into a brunch and serve the waffles – minus the sugar and vanilla extract – with eggs and bacon.

You could make your waffles berry nice by adding fruit (Credit: Unsplash)

It’s certainly enough to get us hungry for love. Or just waffles, really!

It’s available in Lidl stores while stocks last.

