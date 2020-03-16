🔥Lidl in Northern Ireland offers priority early access for pensioners to ensure they can get supplies amid virus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Elderly people will get their own shopping sessions at Lidl in Northern Ireland to ensure they can stock up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pensioners will be able get priority access to groceries between 9am and 11am and will also benefit from prioritised queueing and additional assistance.

Starting from Tuesday, the supermarket asked the public to “respect” the time slot for the elderly to ensure they could obtain the supplies they need.

Managing director for Ireland and Northern Ireland JP Scally said: “We’re confident in our robust and agile supply chain, and all of our stores are continuing to receive daily deliveries as planned.

“However, we have seen stronger customer numbers in recent days and as members of the public it’s our responsibility to look after the more vulnerable in society in these challenging times.

“We ask that our customers be considerate and responsible when shopping with us and respect this new measure we are introducing to support the elderly, as there is enough stock in our supply chain for everyone.”

Earlier, Iceland Ireland said it was opening all 27 of its stores between 8am and 9am to customers who are over 65.

It added: “The supermarket retailer will continue to operate as normal as possible over the coming days and weeks while following government guidelines, and ask their other customers where possible to respect this hour and help to give time to this customer group so they can shop in comfort and safety.”