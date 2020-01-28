🔥Licence fee is like poll tax and can’t last, says John Sergeant🔥

The BBC licence fee is like the poll tax and it can’t last much longer, John Sergeant has claimed.
Audiences no longer see the corporation as a special case that should enjoy the privilege of its own payment model, the journalist believes, and the broadcaster will have to fight hard to stay relevant.
Sergeant said there are a host of issues facing any incoming director-general when Lord Hall of Birkenhead departs, having made the decision in 2019 to drop free licences for the over-75s.
Chief among them will be justifying the BBC’s unique position, particularly among younger viewers inundated with online alternatives, and trying to find a new model of payment.
The former political correspondent believes the BBC’s survival may lie in subscription, or finally bowing to advertising.
He told the Radio Times: “The case for the licence fee, a form of poll tax, has been steadily eroded by the arrival of a multitude of competitors. It’s hard to see how the BBC can last in its present form for much longer.”
The broadcaster has faced numerous recent challenges, including a backlash for ditching the licence fee concession, and issues of gender pay. A raft of further cuts is expected to be announced after the corporation decided to axe the Victoria Derbyshire show.
Mr Sergeant believes the BBC’s broken monopoly, threatened not just by UK competitors but also international platforms like Netflix, will make its continued relevance for young people a struggle to maintain.
He suggested that: “It is time to think of different ways of paying for BBC programmes, whether it be some form of payment by subscription, as well as programme sponsorship, if not a move towards advertising in general.”
The former BBC stalwart said that the glory days of the BBC having every luxury, including its own milk cow, were long gone. The BBC has been contacted for comment.