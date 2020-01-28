🔥Licence fee is like poll tax and can’t last, says John Sergeant🔥

The BBC licence fee is like the poll tax and it can’t last much longer, John Sergeant has claimed.

Audiences no longer see the corporation as a special case that should enjoy the privilege of its own payment model, the journalist believes, and the broadcaster will have to fight hard to stay relevant.

Sergeant said there are a host of issues facing any incoming director-general when Lord Hall of Birkenhead departs, having made the decision in 2019 to drop free licences for the over-75s.

Chief among them will be justifying the BBC’s unique position, particularly among younger viewers inundated with online alternatives, and trying to find a new model of payment.

The former political correspondent believes the BBC’s survival may lie in subscription, or finally bowing to advertising.

He told the Radio Times: “The case for the licence fee, a form of poll tax, has been steadily eroded by the arrival of a multitude of competitors. It’s hard to see how the BBC can last in its present form for much longer.”