🔥Liberals to release details on wireless cost-cutting plan Thursday as major telcos push back: source🔥

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Navdeep Bains is set to announce details on Thursday around the Liberal’s plan to reduce mobile phone costs, a source familiar with the matter said, part of an election promise that has drawn criticism for major telecommunications firms.

Bains will make the announcement at 4 p.m. ET, according to an industry source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Officials in the industry ministry did not confirm the announcement.

The plan calls on Canada’s big three telecoms firms — Rogers Communications, Bell Canada and Telus Communications — to reduce their wireless services costs by 25 per cent over two years, beginning January 2020, the source said. It is expected to exclude other firms including Shaw Communications, Quebec’s Vidéotron and Eastlink, according to the source.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised during the 2019 election campaign to lower cell phone costs for consumers by 25 per cent, saving the average family of four $1,000 per year, based on 2018 prices.

In its election platform, the Liberals said it would target consumer’s mobile phone plans, which it called “some of the highest prices in the world.” Canadian consumers have long complained of high wireless costs in the country, provided by the heavily-regulated telecoms market.



The mandated drop is expected to put additional strain on the major telecommunications firms, who will need to invest an estimated $26 billion to build out Canada’s fifth-generation wireless networks. Those same companies are also putting forward capital to expand broadband access, part of an effort by Ottawa to improve rural connectivity.

The big three have pushed back against the mandated cost cutting, arguing that they have already dramatically reduced rates in recent years.

During a series of oral hearings in February, hosted by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), firms argued that their recent shift toward unlimited data plans have already dramatically reduced prices for consumers.

Bell, for example, said in the hearings that one gigabyte of data costs $25 today, down from $40 just two years ago. Unlimited wireless plans recently introduced by Rogers, Bell and Telus are currently around $75 per month, down from $95 a few years ago, which the companies argue already amounts to around the 25 per cent cut mandated by Ottawa.

A recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, meanwhile, estimated that the introduction of unlimited plans had cut the per-gigabyte cost of data by 50 per cent between 2018 and 2020.

Rogers, Bell and Telus have argued that Ottawa’s mandated cut does not account for those previous reductions, and instead establishes an entirely new window beginning this year.

At the same time, the CRTC is also mulling whether it should mandate space on Canada’s mobile spectrum for so-called mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), or smaller and nimbler telecommunications firms, as a way to reduce consumer costs. Major telecoms are opposed to the consideration, claiming it would allow smaller firms to piggyback on major structural investments already made by them.

During the CRTC hearings last month, Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said the company would cut network investments by $1 billion and eliminate 5,000 jobs across Canada if the CRTC mandates MVNOs.