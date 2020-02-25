🔥Liberals still ‘open for dialogue’ with Indigenous protesters as police dismantle blockades🔥

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he is still open to talks with Indigenous protesters to bring an end to railway blockades even as police moved in on Monday to clear the tracks.

On Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police officers enforced an injunction against a blockade on a rail line through Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont. According to the provincial force, after issuing a warning giving protesters until midnight Sunday to leave, officers went in at 8:15 a.m. ET and arrested 10 people who refused to go.

The blockade halted freight and passenger rail traffic across most of eastern Canada for nearly three weeks.

In response, Mohawks in Kanesatake, northwest of Montreal, blocked the highway running through their community, while in Kahnawake, to the south of the city, protesters staged a rolling blockade that briefly halted traffic heading to a major bridge leading to Montreal.

“We’re at it again,” said one elder, at the site where the Oka Crisis standoff happened nearly 30 years ago. “Our brothers and sisters in British Columbia supported us in 1990; it’s our turn to be there for them.”

In Ottawa protesters circled the downtown for several hours, blocking traffic around Parliament.

Miller said the government is still willing to negotiate and aims to ensure the blockades come to an end across the country.

“It doesn’t mean that the dialogue is closed, far from that, we remain open for dialogue,” he said.

The rail barricades were set up in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northern British Columbia, who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline and were removed from a protest camp by the RCMP.

The chiefs had demanded the RCMP move out of their territory, which the RCMP committed on Thursday to doing, but Miller said the chiefs are looking for more. He said the relationship with Indigenous peoples is fraught and influenced by a long history.

“We are not only fighting days of suspicion and mistrust, but decades and even centuries in some cases,” he said.



Ontario Provincial Police officers at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Feb. 24, 2020.

Alex Filipe/Postmedia

The chief have asked for a temporary detachment to not only be closed, as RCMP have done, but to remove it. They have also asked for Coastal GasLink to stop construction and leave the territory. Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said the B.C. government is in discussions with the company.

The natural gas pipeline project has the support of all of the elected band chiefs in the region.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer blamed the government for the crisis. He said the prime minister’s plea for patience last week prevented police from acting sooner. He said despite Trudeau’s initial argument that the government couldn’t order police into the fray, the prime minister was sending a message to police.

“Justin Trudeau did give signals to police forces across this country. He signalled to them to not enforce the law, all last week until he saw the polling results,” said Scheer.

For most of last week, Trudeau focused on calling for talks with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who refused his invitations. All of the blockades have been in support of those chiefs and Mohawk protesters had said they would take the blockades down when the Wet’suwet’en chiefs were satisfied.

Trudeau changed his tone on Friday, saying the barricades needed to come down and that his government’s patience had been exhausted. Scheer said that was simply too late.

“The clock didn’t start ticking on Friday. The clock started ticking 19 days ago and he did nothing up until Friday, so he is now living with the consequences he created.”

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde said he was deeply disappointed the government has resorted to force.

“The Crown is removing people from their lands but is not removing the central barrier to progress — action on long-standing issues of First Nations’ title and rights,” he said in a statement. “The Crown and industry have not learned the hard lessons from the Oka crisis, Ipperwash, Gustafsen Lake and Burnt Church.”

Even with the blockades clear it was unclear when rail service would resume.



An Ontario Provincial Police officer talks on a radio after arrests were made at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Feb. 24, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he is confident that if CN determines the tracks are ready service will resume within hours.

“What CN has to do, is to do an inspection once the area is completely cleared. If it’s determined that the rails are fine, that everything is OK, then I would guess that within a matter of hours they’ll have trains going.”

Via Rail has managed to resume some service in southwestern Ontario and Quebec, but its busiest routes between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal remain closed.

The company’s latest update said service between Montreal and Halifax would resume soon. Since halting service on Feb. 14, Via has cancelled 789 trains, affecting 138,000 passengers, and issued temporary layoffs.

