🔥Liberals exploring proposed $2 billion tunnel to link Newfoundland to mainland🔥

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is exploring spending federal cash on a long-considered proposal to link Newfoundland to the mainland.

The proposed link, which could cost up to $2 billion, came up during the fall campaign when the Liberals committed to helping with the project and again in Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna’s mandate letter.

In the letter, effectively the prime minister’s marching orders to cabinet ministers, McKenna was directed to create a national infrastructure fund for “nation-building projects” and to “start by supporting the Newfoundland-Labrador fixed transportation link.”

The notion of connecting Newfoundland to the mainland with some type of fixed link is a long-running idea. The last major study of the project was done by the provincial government in 2004 and then updated in 2018.

The study estimated it would cost just over $2 billion to build a road tunnel or $1.675 billion to build a rail tunnel, which could shuttle cars on an electric train under the Strait of Belle Isle. It would take 15 years to construct and would not actually cut travel times or significantly reduce costs to transport goods. It also estimated it would cost between $20 and $23 million to complete further studies and engineering work.

McKenna said the government wants to take a hard look at the idea.

“We need to do a feasibility study. We need to look at the economics of the project. We need to look at the rationale for the project,” she said. “My focus has always been how do you have infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for people, but also grow the economy and create jobs.”

In an email, staff in her office said those studies would come later this year after the fund for “nation-building projects” is set up.

“Once we establish the fund this year, our commitment is to examine the fixed link project as one of the fund’s first feasibility studies. We’ll be working with our provincial partner to determine the best path forward for this work.”

The provincial study looked at bridges and tunnel options to connect Point Amour, Labrador, and Yankee Point in Newfoundland. The span is roughly 18 kilometres wide and is covered by sea ice for much of the year. The study found a suspension bridge could span the strait, but it couldn’t dodge the icebergs passing through, making a tunnel the only safe option.

The tunnel would be bored through the ground deep under the strait and safe from icebergs. It would replace an existing ferry across the strait, but the Gulf ferry service from Nova Scotia would continue.

The province’s report estimated the fixed link could take 60 per cent of the traffic from the Gulf Ferry.

The tunnel would cut the seven-hour ferry ride down to 20 minutes, but because of where the tunnel would come out a journey to Quebec City would still take about 30 hours using both methods. The entire proposal also depends on highway upgrades in Labrador.

The provincial report also looked at potential cost savings for commercial truckers to reach the island. And it found the average Islander would save $27 per year if the toll for the new crossing was the same as the cost for the Confederation Bridge to Prince Edward Island.

NDP MP Jack Harris, the only opposition MP on the island, said it’s worth exploring the idea, but he is skeptical.

“The justification is all conceptual, let’s see some numbers, let’s see some costs.”

During last month’s colossal snow storm, ferry service was delayed or cancelled on a few trips, limiting the goods that could get to the island.

Harris said even if the project makes economic sense, the long time frame for construction means it is not a practical solution to problems Newfoundlanders are facing now.

He said the government should look at changing how the Gulf ferry is subsidized to reduce the cost and make it easier to travel. Right now the federal government covers operating losses on the service, which in the last fiscal year ran to $75 million.

“The biggest link to the mainland that we have is the Gulf ferry in terms of the costs of travelling,” he said. “I think that is something that is an easier fix.”

