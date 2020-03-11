🔥‘Liberal-Bloc coalition’ has returned, Tories say, after MP blocks study of SNC-Lavalin scandal🔥

OTTAWA — A parliamentary bid to further investigate the SNC-Lavalin scandal has been shut down with the Bloc Québécois being accused of making a “deal” with the Liberals.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who was pushing to deepen an earlier ethics probe, said the move suggests the “return of the Liberal-Bloc coalition” was at hand.

Marie-Hélène Gaudreau, a rookie Bloc MP, voted against a Conservative motion tabled in the House Ethics committee on Monday, which called for further study into the Ethics Commissioner’s report last year that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke conflict of interest laws. The motion, put forward by Barrett, was similar to an earlier motion in February that was also voted down by the Bloc.

Barrett blasted Gaudreau for her decision in the House of Commons on Tuesday, saying it was part of a “deal” with the Liberals.

“The prime minister promised openness and transparency, but yesterday at the ethics committee, that proved to be more empty promises,” he said. “The Liberals voted to shut down a study of the Trudeau II Report, but they could not do it alone.”

In an explosive report last summer, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found Trudeau had used his power to “circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit” his own public prosecutor when he sought a deferral of the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, which had been charged with bribing Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011. Dion also found the Liberal government had withheld critical cabinet information during his investigation, so that “witnesses were constrained in the ability to provide all evidence” on the matter.

“I was, therefore, prevented from looking over the entire body of evidence to determine its relevance to my examination,” Dion said in his 2019 report.

The prime minister promised openness and transparency, but yesterday … that proved to be more empty promises

Barrett’s motion called for Dion to appear before the committee, in part to examine what he views as potential interference in the investigation. A final study on that report was to be tabled before May 29, 2020.

“It is usual that the officers of Parliament who report to committees do testify on their reports,” Barrett said in an interview with the National Post. “The Trudeau II report, which did find the prime minister guilty of breaking the rules, was issued outside the sitting of Parliament, and so there hasn’t been an opportunity for the commissioner to testify before committee.”

The committee report would have called specifically upon two high-ranking Liberal staffers, Mathieu Bouchard and Ben Chin, to testify in front of the committee. The two were named in the Ethics Commissioner’s report at length, but did not appear before MPs on the issue.

“Frankly their fingerprints were all over this, so it’s important for the committee to hear from them,” Barrett said.



Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press/File

In committee discussions on Monday, Gaudreau said she would vote down the motion despite her belief that not all questions had been answered in the Ethics Commissioner report. She said Conservative members were simply looking to win political points, while steering the committee’s focus away from other critical issues like access to information and privacy concerns.

“I feel this is partisan politics at play,” she said on Monday.

“For us, this case is over,” Bloc spokesperson Anthony Bissonnette said in a written response. “SNC-Lavalin has been punished, now it’s time to move on and study other cases, like how we can protect Canadians’ and Quebecers’ personal data.”

Veteran NDP MP Charlie Angus, who supported the motion, said he nonetheless disagreed with Conservative efforts to discredit the Bloc vote.

“I was really surprised by the full-on attack by the Conservatives in the House against Madame Gaudreau,” Angus said in a written statement to the National Post.

“She simply disagreed with Mr. Barrett’s motion. I disagreed with her vote but I respect her right to vote the way she sees fit.”